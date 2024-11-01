Creating lifelong connections: PRSSA introduces students to potential PR colleagues

At John Carroll University, each department strives to adequately prepare students to enter into their desired career. One perk of being an active student in the Tim Russert Department of Communication is having the ability to participate in various co-curricular activities. Under Blue Streak Media, membership can be gained through The Carroll News, Speech & Debate, WJCU, JCU Studios and Public Relations Student Society of America.

PRSSA has been a registered student organization since 2020. Jill Bernaciak is a visiting professor for the Tim Russert Department of Communication and has been the advisor of the club since Jan. 2023.

“[PRSSA] is a pre-professional organization that will connect you to a network of peers and professionals who will become lifelong friends and mentors,” Bernaciak told The Carroll News. “We facilitate the development of valuable relationships with future colleagues through PRSSA National and District events, PRSSA chapters and social media. We also provide the opportunity to meet current professionals who are eager to help you navigate your career.”

Currently, there are only 14 members of PRSSA that meet as needed throughout the academic year.

“I joined PRSSA at the beginning of my freshman year because I wanted to learn more about the career opportunities that my integrated marketing communication major had to offer me,” said Maeve Mullen ’27. “Since before college, I have had a pretty good idea of my main career aspirations, but PRSSA both provided me with different options in communication and connected me with individuals within my interests.”

Toward the end of the last academic year, completing a project related to PRSSA in one of Mullen’s classes inspired her to write a blog post about the experiences of a first year student in this club, hoping to inspire freshmen to begin networking earlier.

“After graduating college, PRSSA members have the opportunity to join the larger professional organization, PRSA,” Mullen added. “[Public Relations Society of America] connects students and recent [graduates] with many opportunities to network with PR professionals, wherever they may want to live in the future.”

“I joined PRSSA [as a first-year student] to further my knowledge in the communication industry,” said Kara Grose ’25, who is the president of PRSSA. “Communication is a major full of opportunities but can also be overwhelming to learn all the different career paths and what they entail.”

Grose continued, “I joined PRSSA to gain knowledge, but also [to] listen to experts in the industry that can help shape my path in this broad area of study.”

Becoming a part of PRSSA requires obtaining a membership. Students can get one by contacting Jill Bernaciak, or Jake Kucek, who is a new professor in the Tim Russert Department of Communication and will be the new advisor next year.

“The [Communication} department is going through a lot of exciting changes,” Kucek told the Carroll News. “When Dr. Choi and I were hired, it was always in the plan for us to lead some co-curriculars.”

Kucek explained “We felt it was best that I head up the PRSSA [ladder] while she takes over the advertising agency. I had been speaking with some students about the role and became excited to lead an already thriving group. So I jumped at the opportunity to be the advisor.”

“I hope to bring some of my expertise in group leadership and some of my local connections to PRSSA,” Kucek said. I would like to collaborate with the newly elected leaders to provide mutually beneficial relationships with both our students and the organizations we work with. The goal is to create a strong pipeline for our students to land jobs after they graduate.”

“Through PRSSA, I have gained confidence in my leadership abilities but also built a fantastic network in the Cleveland area,” Grose told The Carroll News. “It has allowed me to be an important part of the communication department and help with our growing efforts as a department. I have gotten to sit in on many important meetings that are developing the future of the [Tim Russert] Communication Department.”

“You’ll be exposed to the best of the best through your PRSA sponsor chapter, champions for PRSSA, by searching the PRSA member directory or by attending district or national events,” Bernaciak stated. “If you want to jumpstart your career in public relations and communication, you have access to the PRSA job center and PRSSA internship center to find public relations internships or employment opportunities all over the world and across a number of industries.”

She also mentioned that “when you graduate, you may also join PRSA for just $60 a year as an associate member, connecting you to your local chapter or one of 14 professional interest sections.”