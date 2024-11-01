It’s time to yik yak about YikYak

On Sunday, the Inn Between was bogged down with a high volume of orders that affected wait times. This led to staff changes and a student-led Yik Yak petition. That day, there were only three employees for all three dining options; there are usually about seven on a weekend evening.

According to Morgan Anderson ’25, student government president, “Sunday night, three people called off and one walked out… Sunday night is also one of the busiest nights of working in the tween. This is especially after mass around 10 p.m. There was an extremely high number of orders.”

Since then, a petition was created on change.org and circulated on YikYak, an app that allows college students to post anonymously on an open forum. As of Oct. 31, the petition has accumulated 226 signatures. John Carroll University is currently drafting a response to the petition.

The student who made the petition has reached out to various faculty members, but no word has been said. In regards to the kitchen staff, Student Government Vice President, Mike White ’25, said, “We’ve all had bad days before, and going back and giving people the grace plus understanding is helpful. Some things are going to be looked at like staffing and different processes.”

“At the end of the day, these people are working hard and come in to do their jobs,” said White

Matt Clark, director of recreation and intramurals also spoke during the meeting to share the current focus of his department. They are currently looking at five different items including the Athletic Wellness & Event Center, the IM Gym, more staffing, growing club sports and evaluating intramural sports.

The Athletic Wellness & Event Center is moving along with construction. There will be an indoor tack along with other areas to host sporting events. The IM Gym will also be in the process of being renovated. According to Clark, “I couldn’t even tell you how old the gym floor is. There are drawings with new floors and logos. We may use the IM Gym as a secondary practice space for athletics.”

More staffing is also in the plan as the department hopes to expand group fitness courses. Club sports are growing at JCU and the athletic department is looking at adding more. There are currently 14 sports.