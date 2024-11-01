Bella’s Beat: Spotify Wrapped

In just a few short weeks, social media is going to be flooded with posts about Spotify Wrapped. For those unfamiliar with this trend, at the end of each year, Spotify releases an individualized report that tells you which artist you listened to the most, which song you listened to the most, what your top genre was and more. The dates have varied in past years for when this report will come out, but it usually falls during the end of November to early December.

This topic has been on my mind because I recently got a notification from Spotify reminding me that my Wrapped report would be coming out soon. As it’s almost the end of the year, I began to think about who I predict will be my top artists this year. Here are my predictions:

Cage the Elephant

I feel very confident that this band is going to be my top artist, which is surprising because I did not know a lot of their music before this year. However, I went to their concert in the beginning of September, and so I spent lots of hours this summer listening to their setlist so that I could sing along to every song at the concert. I’ve found that I really enjoy their music. It is always a go-to when I want to jam out.

Chappell Roan

I have been a Chappell Roan fan for a few years now, but it wasn’t until her most recent album and rise to fame that her music became one of my favorites. Whether I am getting ready for something, driving in my car or just listening to my shuffled favorite songs, her music is guaranteed to be in there. I also was able to go to her concert this past spring, so I listened to her music quite often in preparation for that.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan was my top artist last year, and especially during the autumn months, I listen to his music constantly. He puts so much emotion into every song and I love each of them, especially those on his “Stick Season” album. While he is one of my favorite artists and holds a place in my heart, I do not think that he will be my top artist again simply because there were others I listened to more.

Sabrina Carpenter

Over the last few months, I have really been enjoying Sabrina Carpenter’s music. I loved listening to her most recent album because I feel like it shows off her amazing voice and has helped her move in a new direction in her career. I am excited to see what she comes out with next.

??

I have no clue who the fifth artist will be on my Spotify Wrapped. I have a few singers and bands in mind, but I don’t know who I listen to enough to be on my Wrapped.

Only time will tell if I am correct. I have a strong feeling that my predictions are accurate, so I am very eager to see what my 2024 Spotify Wrapped will reveal.