One day out, here’s what Ohio voter’s should know

Ohio’s pivotal role in national elections continues in 2024 as voters across the state make decisions that will shape both their communities and the country. From federal to local races, voters in Ohio, Cuyahoga County, and University Heights have the opportunity to influence key political landscapes. Here’s an overview of the most significant contests and ballot measures.

Federal Races



President of the United States

All Ohio voters will have the option to cast ballots in the presidential race. The Democratic ticket includes Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, while the Republican ticket features former President Donald Trump with Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

U.S. Senate (Ohio)

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), who has served since 2006, faces a challenge from Bernie Moreno (R), a businessman and first-time candidate. The outcome could impact party control in the Senate.

U.S. House of Representatives (Ohio Districts 1–15)

All 15 of Ohio’s U.S. House seats are up for election. Each district’s race varies in competitiveness. Here are a few notable matchups:

District 1 (Cincinnati): Greg Landsman (D, Incumbent) vs. Orlando Sonza (R)

District 4: Jim Jordan (R, Incumbent) vs. Tamie Wilson (D)

District 7: Max Miller (R, Incumbent) faces two challenges: Matthew Diemer (D) and

Dennis J. Kucinich— who is running as an independent after representing the 10th District from 1997–2013 as a Democrat.

District 11 (Cleveland): Shontel Brown (D, Incumbent) faces multiple challengers, including Alan Rapoport (R) and Sean Freeman (Independent) several independent candidates.

Voters will decide which representatives will shape policies ranging from healthcare to infrastructure for the next two years.

Statewide Contests



Ohio Ballot Measures

One key statewide ballot measure is Ohio Issue 1, which seeks to establish an independent redistricting commission to address concerns about gerrymandering in state legislative and congressional districts.

Ohio General Assembly

Voters will elect representatives to all 99 Ohio House districts and some Ohio Senate districts. High-profile Ohio Senate races include:

District 2: Theresa Gavarone (R, Incumbent) vs.18 year old Paloma De La Fuente (D)

District 18: Jerry Cirino (R, Incumbent) vs. Katie O’Neill (D)

Judicial Races

Ohio is unique in holding partisan judicial elections. These races often receive less attention but are significant in determining the future of state policies, including rulings on issues like energy, education and abortion.

Ohio Supreme Court

Three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court are up for election, with the balance of the court at stake. The court currently has a 4-3 Republican majority (and has been controlled by Republicans since 1986), but this could change depending on the outcome of the races, potentially shifting control to Democrats.

If all three Democrats win in their races, Democrats would have a 4-3 majority. If all three Republicans win the races, Republicans would have a 6-1 majority on the court.

Surprisingly, three of the seven justices on the court are running for re-election in two seats, leaving the third seat open. Justice Joseph Deters (R) is running against Justice Melody Stewart (D). In the race for Deters’ now open seat, Lisa Forbes (D) is facing Dan Hawkins (R). Justice Michael Donnelly (D) is facing Megan Shanahan (R).

Ohio Appellate Courts

There are 24 seats across 12 districts up for election in Ohio’s appellate courts, further shaping the judicial landscape of the state.

Local Contests in Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County voters face important decisions at the local level, from county council seats to ballot measures.

Cuyahoga County Council

Notable county council races include:

District 2: Dale Miller (D, Incumbent) vs. Chris Breninghouse (R)

District 10: Michael Houser (D) vs. Stacey White (R)

Judicial Elections

The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas General and Juvenile Divisions will hold elections for numerous judgeships, with many incumbents seeking re-election.

Local Ballot Measures

A key ballot measure includes a bond and tax levy for the Cleveland Municipal School District, which would allow the district to issue $295 million in bonds for school building improvements, supported by property tax increases.

Another measure proposes a tax on cigarettes at a rate of 3.5 cents per cigarette, with revenue allocated to public health initiatives.

What’s at Stake?

The 2024 elections offer Ohioans the chance to directly impact not just their local and state governments, but also the national political scene. The presidential election and Senate race could sway the balance of power in Washington, D.C. while state and local elections will determine policies that affect everyday life in Ohio communities.



Election Day: Nov. 5 — Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.



Early voting hours:

Nov. 2: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Nov. 3: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m



Important Dates:

Nov. 4: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

Nov. 5: Absentee Ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to your county board of elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: This is the last day for boards of elections to receive absentee ballots (returned by U.S. mail) that have been postmarked on or before November 4.

Make sure you’re registered, research the candidates and issues and be ready to make your voice heard. Stay tuned at carrollnews.org for continued coverage leading up to Election Day, as we dive deeper into the candidates and issues that will shape Ohio and the nation’s future.



Helpful Resources:



ballotpedia.org

ohiosos.gov

eac.gov/voters

vote.org

866ourvote.org

clevotes.org