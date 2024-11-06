Donald Trump wins presidential election, securing return to White House

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — In a remarkable comeback, Donald J. Trump has been elected the 47th President of the United States, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a highly contested election marked by deep polarization. Trump, who previously served as president from 2017 to 2021, now joins Grover Cleveland on the list of presidents who have returned to office after an electoral defeat.

With nearly all votes counted, the election results show Trump winning key swing states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolin and Georgia, giving him 267 electoral votes, just short of the 270 needed to win, as of 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 6. However, at this point it is almost certain Trump will return to the White House. His campaign, powered by the slogan “Make America Great Again” (again), centered on promises of stronger border security, deregulation and a revival of what he described as traditional American values.

The national election numbers showed a close race, with Trump reportedly receiving a majority in the popular vote and more than 270 electoral votes, securing all seven swing states, according to published reports. In Ohio, however, Harris received 2,476,003 million votes, narrowly falling behind Trump’s 3,116,579 according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections.

In Cuyahoga County, Harris received 365,761 (65 percent) and Trump 190,258 (34 percent votes), according to unofficial results published by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. In 2020, Joseph R. Biden received 416,176 votes (65.5 percent) to Trump’s 202,699 (32.4 percent). It appears that Harris lost a significant number of Biden voters.

Comparing Trump’s performance this year to his in previous elections, he appears to have gained votes from University Heights in the 2016 presidential election compared to Hillary Clinton’s 4,625. In 2020, he had 1,962 as opposed to Joe Biden’s 4,910. Historically, he has not been a favorite of UH, but this time it seems he is more of the resident over in this election.

Trump’s victory underscores the enduring support of his base, particularly among rural and working-class communities, where he stressed economic renewal and a return to what he called “common sense” policies. His second-term agenda is expected to focus on tackling inflation, reducing federal spending and countering what he describes as the “radical agenda” of the Democratic Party.

An anonymous University Heights voter, who self-identified as an independent, said that they chose Trump for two key reasons.

First, they believed “he has a better grip on the economy than Kamala Harris.” Second, “She is a Democrat and pro-choice and I am not.”

This race was marked by intense debates on public safety, immigration reform and healthcare. Harris, who aimed to make history as the nation’s first female president, campaigned on a platform of unity and advancing the progressive reforms of the Biden administration.

Donna, a local Harris supporter, said she “will be voting for Ms. Harris because Trump’ doesn’t need to be in office.” However, she said felt as though Harris would lose.

As Trump prepares to re-enter the White House, his administration will face the challenge of navigating a divided political landscape and addressing the concerns of voters who opposed his return to office. Nonetheless, his supporters argue that Trump’s victory represents a mandate to pursue policies they believe will restore American prosperity.

Ron, a University Heights resident, said “I think Donald Trump is full of Hate.”

His partner, Amy, said, “ I voted for Kamal Harris, I think almost all of her policies and think Donald Trump is completely unsuitable to be President of the United States.”

Ron said that if Trump wins] he “won’t like it but will respect the democracy which is the will of the people and so will do [his] best to support those who win.

Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, will mark a new chapter in American politics, as the nation once again braces for his style of leadership. His team has already indicated plans to quickly push key legislative priorities.

Locally, defying the pundits, Republican Bernie Moreno won the U.S. Senate seat by garnering 2,803,634 (50.2 percent) votes against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown, who received 2,592,539 (46.4 percent) votes, according to unofficial results released by the Ohio Board of Elections.

Issue 1, which authorized a citizens group to redraw the districts, was rejected by 413,950 votes. Its supporters collected 2,326,362 (45.9 percent) votes against 2,740,212 (54 percent) opposing votes, according to unofficial results published by the Ohio Board of Elections.

Noah Banner, reporter, Michael Walsh, Community editor, and Brian Keim, Campus editor, contributed to this report.