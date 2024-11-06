Republicans flip Senate, close Ohio House races await final calls

Republicans celebrated a major victory Tuesday, flipping a crucial U.S. Senate seat in Ohio to help secure a Senate majority, while Ohio voters delivered decisive results on local tax measures and sent several U.S House incumbents back to Washington. Yet, with two Ohio House races still too close to call, the final shape of the state’s congressional delegation remains uncertain.

Bernie Moreno defeated Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown, securing 50.2% of the vote (2,803,634 ballots) against Brown’s 46.4% (2,592,539 votes), while Libertarian candidate Don Kissick garnered 3.4%. This victory handed the Republicans control in the U.S. Senate.

In the U.S. House of Representatives races, most Ohio districts saw clear outcomes, though a few key contests remain unresolved. Among the close races:

District 1: Democrat Greg Landsman won re-election with 54.4% of the vote, defeating Republican Orlando Sonza, who received 45.6%.

District 2: Republican David Taylor won decisively, capturing 73.5% of the vote against Democrat Samantha Meadows’ 26.5%.

District 3: Incumbent Democrat Joyce Beatty retained her seat with a substantial lead, receiving 70.7% of the vote over Republican Michael Young’s 29.3%.

District 4: Republican Jim Jordan held his seat with 68.5%, while Democrat Tamie Wilson took 31.5%.

District 5: Republican Bob Latta maintained his position with 67.6% of the vote, while Democrat Keith Mundy earned 32.4%.

District 6: Republican Michael Rulli retained his seat with 66.7%, against Democrat Michael Kripchak’s 33.3%.

District 7: Republican Max Miller won re-election with 51.1%, while Democrat Matthew Diemer took 36.1% and Independent Dennis Kucinich received 12.8%.

District 8: Republican Warren Davidson won 63% of the vote, defeating Democrat Vanessa Enoch, who garnered 37%.

District 9: One of the two uncalled races, this district sees Democrat Marcy Kaptur leading with 48.1% over Republican

Derek Merrin, who has 47.8%. The Libertarian candidate, Tom Pruss, holds 4%.

District 10: Republican Mike Turner retained his seat with 57.8% of the vote, with Democrat Amy Cox earning 39.1% and

Independent Michael Harbaugh taking 3.1%.

District 11: Democrat Shontel Brown won with a dominant 78.3% against Republican Alan Rapoport’s 19.7%, with Independent Sean Freeman at 2%.

District 12: Republican Troy Balderson won re-election with 68.6%, defeating Democrat Jerrad Christian’s 31.4%.

District 13: The second uncalled race, with Democrat Emilia Sykes holding a narrow lead at 51% over Republican Kevin Coughlin’s 49%.

District 14: Republican David Joyce won with 63.4%, defeating Democrat Brian Kenderes with 36.6%.

District 15: Republican Mike Carey retained his seat, winning with 56.5% of the vote over Democrat Adam Miller’s 43.5%.

Statewide ballot measures: redistricting reform rejected, local tax initiatives supported

Ohioans rejected Issue 1, a ballot measure that proposed allowing a citizens’ commission to oversee district redrawing. The measure was defeated by a margin of 413,950 votes, with 54% (2,740,212 votes) opposing and 45.9% (2,326,362 votes) in favor, according to unofficial data from the Ohio Secretary of State.

In Cuyahoga County, Issue 55, which would increase the cigarette tax to support local arts, appears on track for approval. With 902 of 967 precincts reporting, the measure has received strong backing, with 71.5% (342,091 votes) in favor and 28.5% (136,222 votes) opposed, according to Cleveland.com.

Additionally, Issue 49 in Cleveland, a school levy to boost funding for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, garnered substantial support. The measure, which would generate about $50 million annually, held more than a 30-point lead with two-thirds of precincts counted. The Cleveland Teachers Union declared victory around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Axios.

Ohio Supreme Court races bolster Republican control

In judicial elections, Ohio Republicans captured all three contested Supreme Court seats:

Joe Deters, Republican, won with 55.4% (3,004,139 votes) over incumbent Democrat Melody Stewart, who received 44.6% (2,417,077 votes).

Megan Shanahan took 55.8% (3,020,022 votes) against incumbent Michael Donnelly’s 44.2% (2,387,965 votes).

Dan Hawkins won with 55.2% (2,992,683 votes), defeating Democrat Lisa Forbes, who received 44.8% (2,427,576 votes)

These gains solidify the Republican majority in Ohio’s Supreme Court, poised to impact the state’s judicial landscape significantly.

Results from all races are unofficial figures released by the Ohio secretary of state.