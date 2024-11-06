JCU Student Government election season begins

Though election season is coming to a close, John Carroll University Student Government elections are just getting underway. Each year, Student Government holds elections in which class senators and the executive board are elected by the student body to hold office.

Here are the students running for executive board positions:

Ryan Moore ’26, currently a senator for the class of 2026, is the only student running for president. Michael Noonan ’26, the vice presidential candidate, is also running uncontested. W. Chad Harpster ’26 is seeking the position of director of Student Organizations. Both Fatima Hashim ’27 and Marriam Al-Saffar ’27 are running for director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Moore and Noonan are running their campaign together. Moore said he hopes to use his campaign to “build trust and create a connection with the student body.”

“I want every student to feel like their voice is heard and valued, and I want [Noonan’s and my] campaign to reflect that. We’re focused on issues that impact students’ daily lives, like advocating for a higher minimum wage for student workers, which is a specific commitment I’m passionate about.”

A goal by the vice presidential candidate includes, “continue to be a conscious representative of the current JCU student body,” stated Noonan

Moore remarked that “running a campaign is both challenging and exciting. There’s a lot of work involved, but it’s also a unique opportunity to connect with so many students, hear what’s on their minds and build a team that’s passionate about making a difference.”

“It’s been a chance to work closely with my running mate, Mike,” Moore said, “and we’ve brought together our different perspectives and strengths. Campaigning isn’t just about getting votes; it’s about genuinely listening and showing students that we’re here for them.”

Noonan added, “Running a campaign with [Moore] is a blast. Specifically, the Candidate Open Forum, [gave] Ryan and I the opportunity to broadcast our initiatives as president and VP to the student body in a fun and engaging way.”

Al-Saffar said her goal for the campaign is to “connect with our student body and show my care for every individual. I hope to acknowledge any issues our student body needs us to face and make changes… I would continue what I’ve been doing as DEIB Liaison, embracing what makes every individual unique. I’d listen to people’s concerns and evaluate issues minorities face. As Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, I would be able to take resolving issues and advocating for the unheard to the next step.”

All three candidates are looking forward to connecting with the student population. Any student can reach the candidates via email at [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected]. For any other questions concerning student government elections, email Chief of Staff Jillian Langley at [email protected]. Elections are on Nov. 7 and 8 with ballots will be cast through a form sent to the student body via email.