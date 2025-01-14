BREAKING: University Heights Mayor will not seek reelection in 2025

University Heights, Ohio— Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced that he will not run for a third term on Jan. 14, 2025. His decisions come after a tumultuous eight years in office with numerous achievements and many controversies.

Brennan said in the press release that “every goal has been met. The things I came here to do, I have done. The things that remain that I have started are well underway and will be done.”

This announcement comes as Brennan faced a recall initiative starting on Dec. 2, 2024, after he made comments against voters in the city that cast ballots for President-elect Donald Trump. An earlier attempt to recall Brennan was ended on June 15, 2024, after failing.

“History judges mayors by two criteria. Did the mayor work hard? And did the mayor get things done?” said Mike Cook, Communications and Civic Engagement director for University Heights. “University Heights has had some great mayors. But based on how hard he’s worked at this gig and how much he was able to get accomplished, Michael Dylan Brennan will go down in city history as its best mayor ever.”

Brennan told The Carroll News on Dec. 3 that people would have to “just wait and see” whether he would seek office again.