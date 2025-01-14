The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Categories:

Breaking: University Heights Mayor will not seek reelection in 2025

The city’s mayor of over eight years Michael Dylan Brennan announced that he will not run for a third term
Tate Farinacci, Managing Editor
Jan 14, 2025
City of University Heights
Brennan was first elected in 2017.

University Heights, Ohio— Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced that he will not run for a third term on Jan. 14, 2025. His decisions come after a tumultuous eight years in office with numerous achievements and many controversies.

Brennan said in the press release that “every goal has been met. The things I came here to do, I have done. The things that remain that I have started are well underway and will be done.”

This announcement comes as Brennan, a Democrat, faced a recall initiative starting on Dec. 2, 2024, after he criticized voters in the city that cast ballots for then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. An earlier attempt to recall Brennan ended on June 15, 2024without gaining support.

Mike Cook, Communications and Civic Engagement director for the city, said “University Heights has had some great mayors. But based on how hard he’s worked at this gig and how much he was able to get accomplished, Michael Dylan Brennan will go down in city history as its best mayor ever.”

Brennan told The Carroll News on Dec. 3 that people would have to “just wait and see” whether he would seek office again.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Tate Farinacci
Tate Farinacci, Managing Editor
Tate Farinacci is the Managing Editor for The Carroll News, from Chardon, Ohio. He is a senior at John Carroll University, pursuing a major in Political Science with a concentration in Legal Studies and minors in Philosophy, Communication and Peace, Justice, and Human Rights. Beyond his involvement with The Carroll News, Tate is a member of the John Carroll Speech and Debate Team, a Peer Learning facilitator for the Political Science department, and a Tour Guide for the Office of Admissions. Tate maintains an active lifestyle by going to the gym, running, and practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He's an ardent reader, appreciates journaling, and loves to cook in his free time.