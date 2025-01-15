Cece Coakley rocks at The Grog Shop

At the young age of 10, Cece Coakley began writing music in her bedroom. At 14, she released music produced on her laptop that she believes “should have never seen the light of day.” The artist returned to her childhood room during the pandemic and told herself “this is your one shot to [write music].” What her teenage self would have never expected was to perform across the country and be on tour with Michigander.

The singer-songwriter writes alternative indie music and has released an EP, album and various singles within the last two years. She played many of her popular songs during the set in Cleveland at The Grog Shop such as “Oh My God” and “865.” At a fan’s prior request, she also performed one of her older songs, which was not initially on her setlist. Coakley mentioned that it “is really freeing” when she can change the set around while on tour.

Coakley “love[s] playing the smaller indie shows and the clubs because…you get to connect to the audience,” which is exactly what happened at The Grog Shop. Fans and newcomers alike got to know Coakley through her lyrics and personality on stage. The singer performed to an intimate crowd and everyone learned more about her and the power of her music during the set.

Looking ahead, her two dream venues are “Ryman in Nashville, Tenn. [because] it is an iconic venue” and “Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado…[because] it’s just on the side of a mountain and is the most beautiful place I have ever seen.” Coakley enjoys seeing live music at these locations.

When asked about pre-show jitters, Coakley explained that if she has her friends with her, having “people in your corner to kind of shake your jitters off with is really helpful.” She was backed by Aaron Krak on the drums and Jon Ezzo on the rhythm guitar. However, when she’s alone, she tries to avoid her phone and instead goes for crossword puzzles. Coakley’s jitters did not show during her performance in Cleveland.

Her time at The Grog Shop was exciting and Coakley filled the venue with beautiful music. She was cracking jokes on stage and built a strong relationship with her audience throughout the set.

When creating original music, Coakley is “writing about my own life and just hope[s] people can feel seen through my experiences.” The Cleveland audience had their ears and hearts open while listening to Coakley and her intentional lyrics at The Grog Shop.

Coakley shared many more insights into her career and the music community in Knoxville, Tenn. where she grew up. Although the country music influence is strong in her hometown, Coakley’s unique sound resonates with many people. Fans have contacted the singer and explained how influential her music has been in their lives.