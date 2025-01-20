With Donald Trump’s return to power, Ohio takes center stage

When President Donald Trump was reelected, it cemented not only a candidate’s political comeback but also the outsized influence one state has long held on the executive branch: Ohio.

Of the nation’s 46 presidents, seven have hailed from the “Buckeye State,” earning it the title “Mother of the Presidents.” Moreover, Ohio has historically been considered a swing state. This status long made Ohio one of the few states with the capability to decide presidential elections. While it has since lost its swing status, Ohio ultimately held a strong influence over the 2024 election.

This influence began when Trump chose Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice presidential pick in July of 2024. Vance was raised in the small Rust Belt city of Middletown, Ohio, and has maintained his connection to Ohio throughout his life. Prior to his political career, Vance gained recognition by publishing “Hillbilly Elegy,” a memoir of his difficult childhood in Ohio. The book has frequently been criticized for casting Vance’s fellow citizens of Appalachia as lazy. Chase Tuller ’27, vice president of John Carroll’s College Democrats echoed these concerns and said “I fear…he would prioritize exploiting working-class Americans…for the sake of this nation I hope I am proven wrong.”

On the campaign trail, Vance returned to Middletown for a Trump rally, stating “My life wasn’t all that different from a lot of people who grew up in Middletown.” This blue-collar appeal is often cited as one of the primary reasons for his selection. Most recently, Vance has publicly mused about skipping his inauguration for the Ohio State versus Notre Dame game, scheduled for the same day. Even as he takes on the second highest office in the land, Vance’s ties to Ohio remain strong.

Ohio’s popularity in the presidential race persisted when Trump invoked the town of Springfield, Ohio in his September debate with then Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump falsely claimed that Haitian immigrants in the small town were “eating the pets” of residents, setting off a firestorm. Shortly after, Gov. Mike DeWine, who grew up in Springfield, publicly rebuked the then-candidate in a rare break with Trump.

Another prominent Ohioan featured on the incoming executive team is Vivek Ramaswamy. In November, the biotech CEO turned presidential candidate was tasked by Trump with co-chairing the Department of Government Efficiency. The theoretical organization appears to be a non-governmental board focused on reducing government spending. Recently, however, Ramaswamy has taken several political hits.

While Vance has ascended to the second highest office in the land, Ramaswamy has drifted between associations, undeniably wielding influence but unsure of where to direct it. He was passed over to take over Vance’s Senate seat, despite backing from President Trump. It has also recently been reported that his association with the Department of Government Efficiency on thin ice. Now, Ramaswamy is reportedly planning a 2026 Ohio gubernatorial run. Either way, Ramaswamy will be using his executive clout to potentially propel himself into other positions of national influence.

Reflecting on the new administration’s Ohio ties, Isaiah Gray, President of John Carroll University’s College Republicans said “It gives more confidence to me and many other Americans that we can be heard even amid this political landscape where our candidates and their agendas are becoming progressively less like ours.” As a new administration takes shape, its Ohio ties ensure that local politics still shape those of the nation.

