Episode #10: Lessons from History: War, Genocide, and Human Rights with Matthew Berg, Ph.D

In the latest episode of Beyond the Quad, we’re tackling a heavy yet critical topic: the history and impact of genocide, war crimes, and human rights. Joining us is Matthew Berg, who holds a doctorate in history and is an expert on conflict, genocide and human rights, who shares his insights into how these concepts have shaped the world and the frameworks we use to prevent atrocities today.

During our conversation, Berg unpacks the origins of the term “genocide” and its delayed recognition, even after tragedies like the Armenian Genocide. He explains how World War II and the Holocaust profoundly influenced the global understanding of human rights and the creation of international frameworks such as the United Nations and the Genocide Convention.

We also explore why, despite these efforts, atrocities like those in Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda, and Darfur continue to occur. Dr. Berg provides valuable insights into identifying early warning signs of genocide and actionable steps individuals and nations can take to protect human rights and reduce violence.

This episode goes beyond history to ask tough questions: Are we becoming more violent as a world, or are we just more aware of global conflicts? And how can we turn lessons from history into strategies for a more peaceful future?

Listen now to gain a deeper understanding of these pressing global issues!