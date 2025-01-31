Student government passes new bylaws and appointments in latest meeting

The plans of Student Government President Ryan Moore ’26 and Vice President Mike Noonan ’26 are already underway with student government senate meetings. This week, Moore and Noonan are embarking on a three-day, two-night trip to Syracuse, N.Y. to meet with student government leaders from 18 other Jesuit universities across the country.

“I am excited about the opportunity. It’s a chance for presidents, and now vice presidents, to talk to people who are in these roles. A lot of these people started in August, so they have a semester under their belt with ideas and initiatives,” said Moore.

Aside from the trip, a general bylaw (GB01-S25) was passed to “rename the Student Affairs Committee to the Student Life Committee.” The bylaw aims to improve the overall student experience with communication aspects such as clarity. Part of the reason for the name change is that John Carroll University does not have a Department of Student Affairs.

Another motion that was passed was an appointment. More specifically APT02-S25 called for Morgan Anderson ’25 to “Become a John Carroll Student Government Senator for Life with distinction” according to the senate meeting agenda.

Senator Isadora Djukic ’25 said, “Morgan truly embodies what it means to be a woman for and with others. She is a dedicated, supportive, compassionate leader, and one who leads in a way that makes others want to follow. She pushes herself and others to grow and change for the better, and during her time as a senator and as student body president, she changed the university for the better. Morgan has contributed to building a positive, encouraging culture in Student Government and made sure every individual felt heard, seen and valued.”

Additional business included the discussion of two new clubs joining JCU’s network of clubs and organizations. The Pre-Anesthesia and Women’s Club Rugby will begin as officially recognized student organizations but their exact start date is yet to be determined.