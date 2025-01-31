John Carroll creates diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging minor

As stated in its mission statement, John Carroll University is committed to “inclusive excellence.” In other words, JCU emphasizes the importance of diversity in its community to ensure that all students feel like they belong.

As a way to enhance inclusivity on campus and promote awareness about various cultural backgrounds, JCU created the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging minor, which is now available for students to declare.

“The DEIB minor reflects our commitment to fostering a campus culture that values inclusivity, equity and a sense of belonging for all members of our community,” said Naomi Sigg, the vice president for Student Experience and Campus Belonging. “This minor provides students with the tools and knowledge to engage with diverse perspectives, address systemic inequities and promote positive social change.”

Sigg continued, “It’s a testament to JCU’s mission of educating students to be leaders who are not only competent in their fields but also committed to justice and the common good.”

The minor requires students to take 18 credit hours in order to graduate with this certification. Several courses can be taken to simultaneously fulfill core curriculum and minor requirements.

“The idea for the DEIB minor came from recognizing a change to better align the interdisciplinary courses already offered at John Carroll University with what students will need in the future,” said Alison Dachner, director of the program. “As our world grows more diverse, it’s essential for students to engage thoughtfully and intentionally with people from all backgrounds.”

All students pursuing a DEIB minor must take Leading Multicultural Organizations (MOL 3323) and choose two interpersonal dynamics courses (COM 2081, IC 2050 or PJHR 1000). Three elective courses are also required, which is chosen from a selection of classes related to culture, gender, sexuality and religion.

The ability to declare this minor, regardless of major, ensures that students from a wide variety of academic backgrounds can expand upon their current knowledge through the DEIB discipline. “The DEIB minor equips students to be proactive leaders on campus,” said Sigg. “It empowers them to create initiatives, engage in meaningful dialogue and build connections across differences, which enhances a sense of belonging for all.”

Students are encouraged to reach out to Dachner at [email protected] if they have any questions regarding this program.