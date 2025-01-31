The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
John Carroll creates diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging minor

Amelia Marlow, Assistant Campus Editor
Jan 31, 2025
Amelia Marlow
The Center for Student Diversity & Inclusion painted a mural on a wall near their office over the holiday break.

As stated in its mission statement, John Carroll University is committed to “inclusive excellence.” In other words, JCU emphasizes the importance of diversity in its community to ensure that all students feel like they belong.

As a way to enhance inclusivity on campus and promote awareness about various cultural backgrounds, JCU created the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging minor, which is now available for students to declare.

“The DEIB minor reflects our commitment to fostering a campus culture that values inclusivity, equity and a sense of belonging for all members of our community,” said Naomi Sigg, the vice president for Student Experience and Campus Belonging. “This minor provides students with the tools and knowledge to engage with diverse perspectives, address systemic inequities and promote positive social change.”

Sigg continued, “It’s a testament to JCU’s mission of educating students to be leaders who are not only competent in their fields but also committed to justice and the common good.”

The minor requires students to take 18 credit hours in order to graduate with this certification. Several courses can be taken to simultaneously fulfill core curriculum and minor requirements.

“The idea for the DEIB minor came from recognizing a change to better align the interdisciplinary courses already offered at John Carroll University with what students will need in the future,” said Alison Dachner, director of the program. “As our world grows more diverse, it’s essential for students to engage thoughtfully and intentionally with people from all backgrounds.”

All students pursuing a DEIB minor must take Leading Multicultural Organizations (MOL 3323) and choose two interpersonal dynamics courses (COM 2081, IC 2050 or PJHR 1000). Three elective courses are also required, which is chosen from a selection of classes related to culture, gender, sexuality and religion.

The ability to declare this minor, regardless of major, ensures that students from a wide variety of academic backgrounds can expand upon their current knowledge through the DEIB discipline. “The DEIB minor equips students to be proactive leaders on campus,” said Sigg. “It empowers them to create initiatives, engage in meaningful dialogue and build connections across differences, which enhances a sense of belonging for all.”

Students are encouraged to reach out to Dachner at [email protected] if they have any questions regarding this program.

Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Amelia Marlow is a beat reporter for the Campus and World sections of The Carroll News. She is from Madison, OH and a Junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (concentrating in Integrated Marketing) and double minoring in Leadership Development and Psychology. Amelia has been a member of The Carroll News staff since the start of her third year of college. In addition to writing for The Carroll News, Amelia plays the clarinet in four musical ensembles at John Carroll: Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Pep Band and a chamber group that performs at Sunday night mass. She is the President of the Pep Band and a member of the Improv Club. Amelia is also a librarian for JCU’s Department of Liturgical Music and Musical Arts and a Peer Learning Facilitator for the Communications major. Amelia will be a marketing intern for JCU’s Academic Success Center in the spring of 2024. When Amelia isn’t busy at John Carroll, she can be found sleeping, watching funny videos and game shows, coloring, completing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends and family. In the future, Amelia hopes to attend graduate school and is interested in pursuing a career somewhere in advertising, public relations or journalism. To contact Amelia, email her at [email protected].