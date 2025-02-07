Center for Global Education presents “Taste for Travel”

On Feb. 5, Blue Streaks were treated to a selection of delicious treats from around the world in the atrium of the O’Malley Center, courtesy of the Center for Global Education. From Italian cannolis to Japanese candies, a wide variety of international food was available for members of the JCU community at the “Taste for Travel” event.

According to Libbie DePastino, assistant director of Global Education, the goal of the event was “to celebrate our international campus,” including the home countries of international students at John Carroll and various destinations where students can study abroad. Every country represented is involved with a program in the Center for Global Education, including Belize, Spain, France and more.

The Center for Global Education provided food that came from “different restaurants and markets throughout Cleveland,” according to DePastino. This food included Spanish chorizo, French croissants, packets of Belizean potato chips and more.

Students visiting O’Malley learned about various global opportunities available to all Blue Streaks. “There are opportunities to study abroad for as short as two weeks to as long as a full semester,” said DePastino. After sampling some of the tastiest cuisines these countries have to offer, students may be interested in learning more about these cultures. Students interested in studying abroad or otherwise becoming involved in international studies can contact the Center for Global Education at [email protected].