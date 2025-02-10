Have you been wondering what you’ll be up to this Valentine’s Day? Or perhaps you’ve wanted to know the types of escapades you’ll be going on during this lovey-dovey time of year. Well, worry not! Take the quiz below to find out what YOU may be doing this Valentine’s day. Whether if its alone, with your friends, with a special someone, or confessing your undying love to a person of interest, I’m sure you’ll have a great time no matter what! Just remember to hang in there, Valentine’s day only happens one day out of the year !

What are YOU up to this Valentine's Day? (2025) Loading... There was an error. Please try again. 5 Total Questions Start Quiz Quiz Complete Loading... Calculating Results... Your Quiz result is: Retake Quiz Question 1/5 First Date: Where would you go? Art Museum Movies Coffee & Bookstore First Date? I’m lucky if I even get to the talking stage! Submit Question 2/5 What traits do you look for in a partner? Loyal, Honest, good Sense of Humor etc. Be a hopeless romantic just like me As long as they like me back we’re good lol Intellectual, they gotta be a yapper! Submit Question 3/5 Thoughts on Relationships? I have me, myself, and I (need I say more?) In a deluluship with my spouse who doesn’t know they’re my spouse yet Happily Involved with someone/and or I’m planning to ask someone out soon! Who needs a significant other when you’ve got your friends ? Submit Question 4/5 If you had a valentine, what would you give them? Box of chocolates/their favorite candy! A stuffed animal Lego Flowers A love letter confessing my undying feelings for them (kinda extreme but pop off I guess) Submit Question 5/5 What's your favorite Valentine’s candy? Sweethearts candy Hershey’s chocolate Fun Dip Starbursts, Swedish fish, etc. Submit