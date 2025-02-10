The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
What are YOU up to this Valentine’s day? (2025)

Emily Medina, Multimedia Editor
Feb 10, 2025
Illustration by Pierre De Rouge

Have you been wondering what you’ll be up to this Valentine’s Day? Or perhaps you’ve wanted to know the types of escapades you’ll be going on during this lovey-dovey time of year. Well, worry not! Take the quiz below to find out what YOU may be doing this Valentine’s day. Whether if its alone, with your friends, with a special someone, or confessing your undying love to a person of interest, I’m sure you’ll have a great time no matter what!  Just remember to hang in there, Valentine’s day only happens one day out of the year !

 

Loading...

There was an error. Please try again.

5 Total Questions

