Head to Head: fall semester is better

Is there a better feeling than coming back to John Carroll’s campus when the weather is warm and there are new faces, experiences and classes to explore? The quad is lush with perfectly green grass and each dorm room is a blank canvas for students to decorate and make into their home. Each student gets to come back to their closest friendships or make new ones that could last a lifetime. Fall semester is the perfect time to indulge in a fresh start and is the superior semester during the academic year.

Many students, including our Opinion Editor Bella Congelio, love the spring semester and the many joys it has to offer. The spring is a sign of hope and summer fun that is cherished by college students who desperately need a break. Although this opinion is understandable, during the spring semester students are ready to leave campus and escape whereas the fall semester offers hope of an exciting year at John Carroll. There is nothing quite like returning to a campus that feels like home while being surrounded by a strong support system.

As students return to campus in the fall, everything is winding up instead of winding down. New clubs and events are established, making students excited to embark on new adventures with their friends for the upcoming academic year. Unlike the spring semester, the fall is the start of a new academic year and invites students and faculty to explore new opportunities during their time at JCU.

Although some students could argue that the fall semester can feel more academically rigorous than the spring, the fall semester is padded with many breaks to ensure that students have fun even if they have heavy coursework. Also, students can choose their schedule, so if they would rather have a lighter fall semester they can make that decision when they register for classes.

Rather than being a goodbye to the academic year and the wonderful friends made on campus, fall semester is a hello to all of the facets of campus life that students cherish or have yet to experience. The weather tends to be just right during the fall and although many people believe that fall signifies the descent into winter, that is far from the truth.

Oftentimes, most of the spring semester is the coldest time of the academic year, especially this year considering the sub-zero temperatures. The weather prevents students from being able to safely travel around Cleveland throughout the semester whereas in the fall students have more freedom. They can participate in activities such as Browns games, Playhouse Square shows and concerts off-campus while also enjoying the beauty of campus during the most scenic season. Seasonal depression can be apparent during the fall; however, it can feel just as depressing to sit in a classroom while summer unfolds right before your eyes.

Considering the excitement of new opportunities, consistent breaks and lovely weather, the fall semester is far better than the spring semester. Nothing can beat all of the fun the fall semester has to offer here at John Carroll.