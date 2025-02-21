JCU Student Government looks at diversity and inclusion all around campus

Diversity, equity and inclusion have been the central idea of both campus belonging and John Carroll University over the past few weeks. Recently, Student Government looked at Ohio Senate Bill One which passed the Ohio Senate. In response, the leadership body passed an opposition resolution to the bill.

This week, four items were looked at including Student Accessibility Services and the Grasselli Library and the Breen Learning Center. The meeting began with (RES)03-S25, which is a resolution that allows the president of the John Carroll University Student Government to message Student Accessibility Services to push for continuing to serve those who require accommodation.

According to a statement written by President Ryan Moore ’26, “For decades, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act has served as a safeguard, ensuring that students with disabilities receive the accommodations they need to participate fully in higher education. Now, Texas v. Becerra seeks to dismantle these protections, a move that would erase hard-fought progress and leave students vulnerable to discrimination. The John Carroll Student Government strongly opposes Count 3 of Texas v. Becerra, which seeks to declare Section 504 unconstitutional.”

The Department of Education has also issued a letter under the title “Dear Colleague.” The latest edition came out on Feb. 14. According to a statement issued by Moore, the letter “significantly expands the federal government’s enforcement of Title VI, going beyond Supreme Court precedent to limit race-conscious policies in admissions, hiring, financial aid, student organizations, DEI initiatives, etc.”

Parts that would be affected include the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, cultural stoles at graduations, cultural organizations and more. Another topic of inclusion was (RES)02-S25, which calls for four new Instagram accounts to be associated with Student Government. An account will be created for Student Life, Student Organizations Budget Board, DEIB and academic affairs. The accounts are made with the intent to help promote and show inclusion within the student body. The resolution did pass.

Senator Quincy Unger ’28 said, “The committees of John Carroll Student Government are the backbone to campus-impacting initiatives, I feel that this resolution allows for the community of JCU to see these initiatives more clearly, as well as recognize the hard work that our student leaders are doing behind the scenes.”

Julia Warga, head librarian of the Grasselli Library and Breen Learning Center stopped by to give an update regarding construction and renovations. Phase one has been completed with phase two expected to be completed in fall 2025. “One of my goals is to add exhibits around the library. I like the Red Line exhibit. I think it will be a great addition.” The library has also opened a curiosity lab where students can be creative and learn new ideas. In addition, the Den has been reopened. Key card access is given to all students from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.