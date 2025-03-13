JCU receives prestigious award for supporting veterans

Vice President of Student Experience and Campus Belonging Naomi Sigg and Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging John Paul Robinson traveled down to Columbus, Ohio, for the Excellence in Programming Awards. While visiting the Ohio Statehouse, Sigg and Robinson were presented with the “Excellence in Programming for Military-Connected Students Award.”

Much of the award looked at JCU’s efforts and initiatives that have been introduced. This includes constructing a Veteran and Military-Connected Student Lounge in the D.J. Lombardo Student Center, which provides a space for resources and community, and joining the Salute National Honor Society, which allows outstanding veteran students additional scholarship opportunities. Another addition is academic recognition and peer connections. Graduating veterans are recognized at a celebration ceremony and presented with cords symbolizing service.

Other initiatives include conducting an annual faculty and staff training on best practices for supporting veterans and military-connected students, including a veteran-specific meal plan, ensuring free access to on-campus dining for veteran students. JCU has also joined the Work-Study Allowance Program as a VA-approved work-study site, allowing veteran students to obtain campus jobs to help fund their education.

The efforts of Toneo Gulley ’27, veteran services student coordinator, and Robinson were highly recognized with the award. Gulley said, “To me, this award recognizes the dedication of individuals who actively strive to ensure that everyone—especially veterans—is heard, included, and supported. As a veteran, I understand the challenges of transitioning and it often feels unfamiliar. Knowing that there are people who genuinely want veterans like me to succeed—and who take meaningful action to make that happen—is truly empowering.”

In 2024, John Carroll University became a destination for the Collegiate Purple Star Award. This recognizes the program and all students who have a military background while receiving an education.

“Receiving the Excellence in Programming Award is an incredible honor that reflects the dedication and collaboration of our team in supporting veteran and military-connected students. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating meaningful programs that uplift and empower those who have served. This award is a reflection of the intentional work we’ve done to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our veteran students.”