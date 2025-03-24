John Carroll University and Cleveland get hands-on with Ukrainian activism

Last week, members of the Cleveland Ukranian Archives hosted John Carroll students from the Political Science Department, to teach them about the rich Ukrainian culture and history, outside the war. This visit mirrored the purpose of John Carroll University’s campus organization, the Ukrainian Society and their recent work on cultural education. Vlad Tchepak ’25, President of the Ukrainian Society, with 40 members, stressed that like fellow Ukrainian organizations, their organization has been most active in preserving Ukrainian culture and providing support to larger aid organizations in the region.

One of these fellow organizations, the Cleveland Maidan Association, named after freedom protests in 2014, has since the first days of the Russian intervention been supporting Ukranians both here in Cleveland and at home.

Natalie Bauman, U.S. Humanitarian Programs Coordinator at CMA, noted that over the years, Cleveland in particular has been unwavering in its efforts to support Ukrainians, both in spirit and much-needed aid.

Bauman specified that “we have raised over $2 million since 2022, and this last year has used those funds to support a new medical program in Ukraine, as well as buy the needed logistical support such as trucks, tourniquets and training programs.”

This has even extended to the facilities used by Ukrainians for civilian and military medical aid, as 32 mobile medical centers—small triage and first aid stations—have been funded through the CMA’s efforts though Bauman stressed the importance of fellow migrant community groups.

Though aid is one side of the struggle for Ukraine, Nate Darling, host of “The Cleveland Ukrainian Podcast” gives another perspective. To Darling, “Information is an important side of this conflict since you never know what the Kremlin will put out.” His podcast, with 40 episodes, has been host to Ukrainian soldiers, Cleveland’s Ukrainian refugees and multiple members of Congress.

Despite the numerous prestigious guests, Darling points to Somilia, a 12-year-old amputee resettling in Cleveland after fleeing Ukraine’s frontlines. Darling says “getting to tell her story, and the story of the organization that’s helped her, U4UKids, has made me incredibly proud as protecting the next generation is what this is all about.”

Darling also mentioned that it has to be the young taking up the struggle too, as youth, especially American youth, have the will and way to be active in a way that supports a just peace for Ukraine.

Tchepak as a young activist reaffirmed “Our nation is not defined by this war, we are a resilient people with a beautiful culture.” Though the group is active, especially with the aid group Rescue Ukraine, they are glad to show Blue Streaks Ukrainian culture through exhibits of their community’s arts and give opportunities for members to support Ukrainians under fire.

Through this trying time for Ukrainians, no matter the group, each activist of the activists, especially at John Carroll University have expressed their pride in the resilience of their community as well as their continued hope for a better future and just peace to come in the next years – something stressed on and off campus.