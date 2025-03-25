The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
VIDEO: Emily’s Excursions – Who’s your Celebrity Look Alike?

Emily Medina and Brendan Elbin
Mar 25, 2025

 

Has anyone ever told you that you may resemble a celebrity? Or is there a celebrity you feel that you look like? Follow Multimedia Editor Emily Medina ’27 around John Carroll University with the help of Brendan Elbin ’28 in their mini excursion across campus as they ask the pressing question: “Who’s Your Celebrity Look Alike?”

With Emily’s excursions, you’re in for a hoot ! This “Billy on The Street” style video is full of jokes, pop culture references, and a bunch of laughs.

(Warning: After watching, you may feel the sudden urge to google your own celebrity look alike, ask your friends and family who they think your celeb doppleganger is, or wish you had a elebrity twin)

 

 

About the Contributor
Emily Medina
Emily Medina, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor
Emily Medina is the Multimedia Editor for The Carroll News. She is a sophomore Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media.  She’s from New Jersey, and as her friends put it, is a bit of a ‘jersey girl’.  Alongside her involvement with The Carroll News, Emily works as Production Director at WJCU, and enjoys doing videography & photography for the Sports Information Department. In her free time, she’s involved in many clubs around campus including Theater, Improv, Speech & Debate Team, and JCU Studios. Emily hopes to continue her passion for all things Entertainment and Digital Media related as she is excited to produce more fun content with The Carroll News this year.