New grocery store coming to Gateway North in 2026

Students at John Carroll University will soon have a new grocery option just steps from campus. Trader Joe’s is officially coming to Gateway North, the mixed-use development on Warrensville Center Road that connects JCU with the surrounding University Heights and Shaker Heights communities. “It’s basically been the worst-kept secret in town,” according to Mayor Michael Brennan of University Heights

The announcement marks a major milestone for Gateway North, which has been in development for several years as a project designed to bridge the university and its neighbors. The addition of Trader Joe’s provides an anchor tenant that will complement planned retail, dining and housing. For many students, faculty and community members, the store is expected to become a go-to destination for convenient and affordable shopping.

For JCU students in particular, the arrival of Trader Joe’s means a significant change in accessibility. Grocery options currently require a drive or a long walk to nearby Whole Foods or Target, limiting access for students who don’t have cars. Trader Joe’s will provide everyday essentials, meal prep items and the store’s signature seasonal favorites within a short walk from campus.

“I love Trader Joe’s and the fact that it’s going to be right next to campus is so exciting,” said Trent Lindh ’28. “It’ll make shopping so much easier without needing a car.”

Trader Joe’s, known nationally for its private-label products and creative food offerings, is slated to open in late 2026. Developers of Gateway North said the store will play a vital role in shaping a space where JCU students and community residents can shop, eat and live together.