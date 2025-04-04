Building stronger communities through residence life and student government

The beginning of April marks the start of finals preparation, including selecting housing for next year, scheduling classes and more. However, the John Carroll University Student Government is not slowing down. From a visit from Residence Life to the Student Organizations Budget Board, a lot was on the agenda for last Tuesday’s meeting.

Kyle Wolfe, director of Residence Life, stopped by to give a few updates that will go into effect next semester. One major update is that there will now be five living learning communities (LLCs) on campus next year. Those will be the STEM, Arrupe/Leadership and Honors. Two new LLCs will be Wellness and Exploring, which will start next year. Exploring is the term for someone undecided on a major, which includes a goal to connect and meet like-minded people. Wolfe said, “The ultimate goal is to connect students with people who are on the same track to be with each other to not only bond but also have an extra support system.”

Wolfe did emphasize plans to add a kitchen in Sutowski Hall and renovate bathrooms in Campion and Hamlin Halls. CPR training will also be continuing with residence assistants. There will also be a survey that focuses on improving the living and well-being of students. This will go out on April 7.

Resolution 02-S25 was also put on an executive notice of suspended enforcement. This resolution called for each of the four committees within Student Government to have an Instagram account. The leadership team will be looking at more ways to be transparent and increase engagement within the JCU community.

Also on the agenda was Senate Resolution SAO2-S25. This calls for an authorization of $600 of expenditures from the budget of Student Government to fund the Gold Organization Lunch, which is a celebration of all of the accomplishments and achievements of the high-ranked student organizations. However, this left the senators a little bit confused. Director of the Student Organizations Chad Harpster ’26 clarified, “The Student Organization Budget Board has cut about $8,000 off of funding requests from students this year. This just means that a lot of requests that came in for funding were either partially funded or denied altogether.” This did ultimately pass.

Other events that were emphasized at the senate meeting included the Student Life Committee, which will be hosting a Facilities Staff Appreciation event on April 8 from 6:00-8:00 in the LSC Conference Room.