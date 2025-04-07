JCU welcomes the class of 2029 at Admitted Student Celebration

For prospective students at JCU over the last 17 years, one of the most defining days in their decision process is the Admitted Student Celebration. For the class of 2029, this pivotal day was held Saturday, March 22.

This day, which consists of events across campus such as an activity fair, breakout sessions and tours, is what Director of Admissions Mike Andelbrandt describes as “one day a year where the entire campus community comes together to showcase itself to prospective students.”

This day is “John Carroll putting its best foot forward,” which is only possible with the support of the whole campus community. This past Celebration, almost 100 students volunteered to help out with the day’s various activities, and this number doesn’t include the roughly 60 student tour guides or countless student speakers who helped make the day possible. This event has a growing number of volunteers each year and the effect of this community support is evident in the number of students who commit after this day.

Andelbrandt shared that 75-80% of prospective students who attend Celebration commit to JCU. This statistic is especially significant considering the Celebration brings in a growing number of students each year. Last year, 257 prospective students and their families came to campus and this year, 383 prospective students and families attended. This growing number is closer to what attendance at this event was like pre-Covid.

From an admissions perspective, this day is also significant because other efforts to showcase the campus to students, such as campus tours and visits, only solidify the commitment of around 35% of prospective students.

All of the hard work that was put into planning this day was evident in all of the events happening around campus and, in addition to all of the smiling faces of community members, it truly was an example of JCU putting its best foot forward to prospective students. The day was exciting for everyone who was in attendance, but arguably most exciting for the new students.

When asked what he is most excited about at JCU after coming to the Admitted Students Celebration, prospective student Martin Edell shared, “Studies are important, but it’s not just the studies. There seems to be a lot going on at the campus outside of the academic stuff, and I think that’s pretty exciting.”

When asked the same question, Delaney Dalmen stated, “I’m really excited to meet new friends and roommates. I’m looking for a roommate so I was scoping out people today.”

Overall, the day was a huge success, and Andelbrant wants to give a sincere “thank you” to everyone who helped make it possible.