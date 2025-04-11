The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Categories:

Governor DeWine signs Senate Bill 1 to ban diversity practices at public universities

Amelia Marlow, Assistant Campus Editor
Apr 11, 2025
Through courses, student organizations and the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, JCU stands firm with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Amelia Marlow
Through courses, student organizations and the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, JCU stands firm with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Since President Trump took office for his second term in January 2025, he has demonstrated his desire to ban diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the federal level. Recently, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took action with a response in favor of Trump.

During the afternoon of March 28, DeWine signed Senate Bill 1 into law, which states that public colleges are not allowed to have any DEI efforts, which pertains to offices, training programs and university-sponsored scholarships. It was sponsored by Senator Jerry Cirino (R) and is set to go into effect in 90 days. In classes, professors cannot say anything that relates to bias nor encourage students to provide their opinions on “controversial” topics. 

“The university is aware of the new law and understands that it does not impact private universities in Ohio,” said Naomi Sigg, vice president for Student Experience and Campus Belonging. “John Carroll University remains committed to complying with all applicable federal and state laws. Guided by our mission, we continue to foster a welcoming and inclusive community where individuals from all backgrounds are valued, supported and find a deep sense of belonging.”

This bill will also require all Ohio college students to complete a three-hour civics education course, in addition to other administrative changes. Universities that violate the new law will risk losing state funding.

The Carroll News reached out to the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion for comment but did not receive a response.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Amelia Marlow
Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Amelia Marlow is a beat reporter for the Campus and World sections of The Carroll News. She is from Madison, OH and a Junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (concentrating in Integrated Marketing) and double minoring in Leadership Development and Psychology. Amelia has been a member of The Carroll News staff since the start of her third year of college. In addition to writing for The Carroll News, Amelia plays the clarinet in four musical ensembles at John Carroll: Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Pep Band and a chamber group that performs at Sunday night mass. She is the President of the Pep Band and a member of the Improv Club. Amelia is also a librarian for JCU’s Department of Liturgical Music and Musical Arts and a Peer Learning Facilitator for the Communications major. Amelia will be a marketing intern for JCU’s Academic Success Center in the spring of 2024. When Amelia isn’t busy at John Carroll, she can be found sleeping, watching funny videos and game shows, coloring, completing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends and family. In the future, Amelia hopes to attend graduate school and is interested in pursuing a career somewhere in advertising, public relations or journalism. To contact Amelia, email her at [email protected].