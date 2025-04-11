Governor DeWine signs Senate Bill 1 to ban diversity practices at public universities

Since President Trump took office for his second term in January 2025, he has demonstrated his desire to ban diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the federal level. Recently, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took action with a response in favor of Trump.

During the afternoon of March 28, DeWine signed Senate Bill 1 into law, which states that public colleges are not allowed to have any DEI efforts, which pertains to offices, training programs and university-sponsored scholarships. It was sponsored by Senator Jerry Cirino (R) and is set to go into effect in 90 days. In classes, professors cannot say anything that relates to bias nor encourage students to provide their opinions on “controversial” topics.

“The university is aware of the new law and understands that it does not impact private universities in Ohio,” said Naomi Sigg, vice president for Student Experience and Campus Belonging. “John Carroll University remains committed to complying with all applicable federal and state laws. Guided by our mission, we continue to foster a welcoming and inclusive community where individuals from all backgrounds are valued, supported and find a deep sense of belonging.”

This bill will also require all Ohio college students to complete a three-hour civics education course, in addition to other administrative changes. Universities that violate the new law will risk losing state funding.

The Carroll News reached out to the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion for comment but did not receive a response.