International Fest in O’Malley Commons

On April 3, many different cultural groups on campus set up tables in the O’Malley Commons, showcasing cultural foods for everyone to enjoy. Students had a chance to try anything they wanted, from hot foods such as pierogies to desserts like cannolis. Many people attended, eating and enjoying each other’s company while learning more about food and its significance in every culture.

There were various activities at each table, including guessing what Italian phrases meant and other informational tables as well. Groups such as the Latin American Student Association (LASA), the Middle Eastern Student Association (MESA), International Business with Language and Culture (IBLC) and more had tables with either food or information relating to their group. This was a very informative event where students of any background could enjoy and learn from each other while enjoying food.

John Troyan ’27 helped to plan the event and also manned the IBLC table, handing out t-shirts and recruiting members. He was nervous before the event, saying, “My mind was racing, thinking about all the little details that could go wrong.” However, once people started to come into the event, his outlook changed. “Their faces lit up when they saw all the preparation we had done: different cultural foods, fun activities and raffles…it felt amazing to know that all our hard work was paying off.”

The dedication and care that went into this event were apparent. Students had the chance to grab a passport that would be stamped at each table they went to and could enter the passport into a raffle to win prizes. This encouraged students to try different foods and learn more about each culture as they were getting their passports stamped.

International Fest gave John Carroll students the opportunity to spend time with their friends while also exposing them to more cultures and experiences that they might not have had otherwise. Troyan reflected on the event by saying, “People seemed to enjoy themselves, hanging out with friends and trying food that wasn’t from the dining hall for once.”