Staying informed: JCU shares essential executive order updates with campus

The past few months for the state of Ohio have seen change, specifically on college campuses. Last week, Case Western Reserve University closed its office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Ohio State University has also shuttered its offices and programs earlier this year. Most recently, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed into effect Ohio Senate Bill 1, which is calling for a ban of diversity practices in public universities. However, John Carroll University’s Senior Leadership Team has been keeping a close eye on executive orders and notifying students with updates.

On March 26, JCU sent out an email to the community from the Office of the President of John Carroll University. In that email, it says, “Since the issuance of certain federal executive orders and federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as State of Ohio legislation impacting higher education, we have been evaluating the legal, mission-based, operational and financial implications of these federal and state requirements and guidance.”

The executive orders that are looked at closely are focused on guidance and state law obligations. According to the DEI statement by Student Government President Ryan Moore ’26, “Our actions reflect our solidarity with Ohio public universities and reaffirm our commitment to DEIB initiatives. We will continue to advocate for policies that foster a welcoming and equitable learning environment for all students.”

According to Chief of Staff for the Senior Leadership Team Maura Jochum Leone ’11,’14G, “The senior leadership team works together to ensure that we are compliant with all federal and state laws as we support our teams and our students in the important work of advancing our mission of providing a transformative education through academic excellence, experiential education and personal formation in an environment that welcomes and values all people.” But this is not the first time in the semester that JCU students have received information regarding national events.

John Carroll University students also received an email from the Dean of Students office on Jan. 29 detailing protocol for responding to requests from federal agents. But how did this happen? On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to conduct mass deportations of immigrants.

According to the White House and executive order, “The Secretary of Homeland Security shall take all appropriate action to enable the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to set priorities for their agencies that protect the public safety and national security interests of the American people, including by ensuring the successful enforcement of final orders of removal.”

“I was a little frightened at first by the executive orders I was seeing on the news,” said a student who immigrated to the United States from Turkey and wished to remain anonymous. “I feel very welcomed here and I do not want that to change.” With that, the email sent out gave a few important steps in case an ICE officer approaches someone about or within the community.

First, inform the officer that they would be referred to JCU PD. Second, contact JCU PD or stop by their office in the D.J. Lombardo Student Center 14. After contacting JCU PD, no one needs to follow or act further with the law enforcement officer.

Dean of Students Lisa Brown-Cornelius said, “The university shares messages like the recent one about responding to requests for information about members of the university community in order to provide the facts available. A message such as this also reaffirms our mission and values and the commitment to the safety and well-being of every individual within our community.”

“As a university grounded in the Jesuit tradition, we are committed to safeguarding the privacy and well-being of every individual within our community,” said the email sent by the Office of the Dean of Students. One student from France, who wishes to remain anonymous, said, “I am really glad that JCU sent out the email in a timely manner. It made me feel comfortable and know that there is a support network here for me.”

In keeping with DEIB and the university’s traditions, the Senior Leadership Team emphasized, “As stated in the communication and as affirmed in statements from the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, our Jesuit Catholic mission calls us to honor the inherent dignity of every human being and the diversity of creation. Accordingly, we welcome all people and create an educational environment and culture of belonging and becoming so that all people can thrive and reach their fullest potential.”