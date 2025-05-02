Gabbing with Grace: “You’ve Got a Friend”

Bella Congelio Grace Sherban edits the first print edition of The Carroll News since 2020.

Throughout the years, I have devoted a lot of thought to what I would write in my senior column. Now the time has come to write it all down and my mind can only think of the lyric, “You just call out my name / And you know wherever I am / I’ll come running / To see you again” from “You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King. As I prepare to leave The Carroll News and John Carroll University, what I will remember most are the people—the friends who I can call on no matter the circumstances.

When I first began my involvement with The Carroll News, I did not realize that I would not only develop my skills as a writer but what it means to be a better human being. The editors of TCN have formed me into a better writer, communicator and friend and I am eternally grateful for their contributions to my personal and professional development.

I first arrived in the newsroom towards the middle of the first semester of my freshman year. Our planning meetings were in the O’Malley Center back then and I just remember thinking that all of the upperclassmen were really cool and I wanted to be like them. TJ Linstrom ’23 and Nick Sack ’23 set a precedent for getting work done while optimizing tomfoolery. This style of leadership that values the holistic qualities of a writer and editor is something that I greatly appreciated and tried to implement during my time as editor-in-chief.

Despite being the youngest person in the room, I was welcomed with open arms. By the end of freshman year, I assumed the role of assistant Arts & Life editor and worked closely with Claire Schuppel. Little did I know that she would become one of my closest friends I’ve made at JCU.

So began the tradition of Tuesday night hangs after deadline: we would head back to Claire’s room in Murphy or go out to someone’s house and cause all kinds of chaos. From eating homemade risotto at 3 a.m. to getting tailed by the cops after grabbing dinner as a group, we were able to get things done all while having fun.

My sophomore year, I became Campus editor and continued to develop my skills as a writer and editor. Throughout the school year, I fully developed my voice and all my columns from the time really reflect who I am: a thoroughbred silly goose that enjoys 20th century media. Pieces like “Gabbing with Grace: the devastating authenticity of Judy Garland’s live performances” and “Saoirse Ronan and the power of a closeup” helped me realize my interest in film and cultural criticism.

This genre is vital to our world, even though it often does not fall into the category of “hard-hitting news.” Books, films, television, fashion and music add color to what would otherwise be an incredibly dull world. I hope to continue to see writers of The Carroll News think critically about the world around them and how our culture is shaped by a myriad of other elements besides current events and politics.

I served as managing editor during my junior year before making the leap to editor-in-chief. If I am being honest, I knew I wanted to be EIC after I took my first tour at JCU. This ambition was realized and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity of leading this organization.

Between releasing the first print editions since 2020 and celebrating 100 years of operations, I like to think that I was able to make this organization just a little better than the way I found it. I’m not arrogant enough to think I get the final say on what my legacy will be but I hope I will be remembered as a good friend. A friend, like Carole King would say, who will be there to answer the call for help or advice. I hope my fellow editors know that I am rooting for them despite not being physically present in the newsroom.

As I reflect back on four years of service to The Carroll News and the John Carroll community one word sticks in my mind: fun. I had fun through the ups and downs and everything in between. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend my college career.

So, I dedicate this senior column to the newsroom and the people in it, the people who make it a much more enjoyable and vibrant place to be. No matter where you are, know that you’ve got a friend.