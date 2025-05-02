Sports Editor Michael Patterson reflects on his JCU journey

Michael Patterson reflects on his journey at John Carroll University.

Four years in, four years out. It feels like it was just yesterday when I was on a visit with Head Coach Pete Moran deciding that this was the place for me to be.

I just want to start off by saying I’m truly proud of how much I have evolved at John Carroll. I am grateful that my time here has shown me the importance of wanting to do more along with the importance of challenging yourself through discomfort. Deciding to come to JCU was a testament of that for me. The uncertainty, not knowing if you’ll fit, not knowing if your plans would come full circle.

I remember always telling myself that I’d play four years of collegiate sports. Basketball was such a big part of my identity I couldn’t see myself without it. But making my choice to leave the team opened the door for opportunities I never would have thought of. Opportunities to get insight into being a commentator, sideline reporter and more.

All of these opportunities allowed me to look at sports through a different lens and made me realize why I have always been so connected to sports. The stories that sports provide, that’s what has always drawn me to sports. Having the privilege to work and provide coverage of sports stories about JCU with TCN has been an honor.

The best part about it has been the relationships made and the communion that has been built. Knowing that every Tuesday I had time dedicated to putting energy into what I love was truly a blessing. Not to mention being able to see unconditional support, dedication and commitment from my fellow editors and writers.

If you would have told me four years ago that I would have ended up the sports editors for a newspaper I probably would have asked how. And if I told myself that Leah Harrigan would have told me about the position I would have said “Who is that?” I am grateful that she had the confidence in me to fulfill her position.

I am thankful for the relationships that I have built through this position, the stories I have gotten to cover through this position. Lastly, I am grateful that I had the courage to accept the position. I really do wish that I could tell freshman Michael to relax and that he’s doing just fine. I would also tell him don’t be afraid to pivot and don’t always shy away from change. Even though you don’t know exactly what the future holds, everything will be just fine.