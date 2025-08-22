BREAKING: BigXThaPlug arrested, questions over Welcome Back concert arise

Dallas-based rapper Xavier Landum, commonly known by his stagename BigXthaPlug, was arrested early Friday, Aug. 22, and booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to reports.

The arrest has also sparked questions hundreds of miles away in University Heights, Ohio. The rapper is slated to headline John Carroll University’s Welcome Back Concert on Saturday, Sept. 13, an event doubling as the grand opening of the school’s new Athletic, Wellness & Event Center. The university has not commented on whether the show will move forward as planned, leaving students and organizers in limbo.

The 27-year-old artist was taken into custody just hours after celebrating the release of his new album “I Hope You’re Happy” at a Dallas nightclub. Records show he faces a misdemeanor charge for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, as well as a charge related to a handgun recovered during the arrest.

This marks Landum’s second run-in with Texas law enforcement this year. In February, he was cited in the city of Arlington after a traffic stop that led to his first marijuana possession charge. Friday’s booking, however, is listed as a separate case tied to his release-day celebrations in Dallas.

Landum has risen in prominence on the Southern rap scene with his booming voice, energetic stage presence and relatable storytelling. His latest album, which dropped the same day as his arrest, was highly anticipated among fans and industry watchers.

With the rap star’s legal situation unresolved, the uncertainty surrounding the concert continues to grow. For now, fans at JCU are left waiting for clarity and asking whether one of the school year’s biggest events will still feature its planned headliner or not. The rap star was released late Friday afternoon.