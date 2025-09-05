America’s School Shooting Epidemic: Is John Carroll Prepared?

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – On Wednesday, Aug. 27th, bullets shattered the stained glass of Annunciation Catholic Church where inside, children and their teachers were opening the school year with a celebratory mass. The shooter, perched outside the church’s windows, killed two students and injured 18 more people before taking their own life.

Father Maurice Emelu, a priest and professor at John Carroll University, said “The shooting of children inside the most sacred of places, a house of worship, and against the most vulnerable among us is nothing short of the worst kind of gun violence a society can witness.” The images resulting from the attack: of parents rushing desperately toward the scene; of tear-stricken schoolchildren, are not unfamiliar to Americans. In fact, the shooting is just the latest chapter in the uniquely American tragedy of gun violence. On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV called it a “pandemic of arms,” but the causes of American school shootings are still debated.

Since 1997, America has suffered over 1,400 school shootings, with over 400 of those considered mass shootings, according to information compiled by The American Academy of Pediatrics. In the past 5 years, the frequency of these shootings has risen dramatically, according to a CNN analysis. Andreas Sobisch, who holds a doctorate in political science, is the chair of John Carroll’s political science department. Sobisch said, “In Europe, school shootings are not unheard of … but they are far less frequent. France and Germany had a handful each in the last few years, whereas in the US there are, according to CNN, about 80 school shootings per year.”

The most commonly cited reason for this disparity is the prevalence of guns in American society. According to Commonwealth and Comparative Politics, America has an average of 101 guns per 100 people, beating similar countries by dramatic margins. Notably, American gun laws are looser than most developed countries, as a result of America’s unique Second Amendment guarantee of a right to bear arms.

The shooting at Annunciation has reignited calls for stricter gun control, but Sobisch refutes American gun culture as the sole reason for the prevalence of American school shootings. Sobisch stated “it’s not just about the easy accessibility of firearms in the US, that has been the case for at least the last 50 years or so. There is also something else going on in the country: mental health issues, copy-cat shootings… and possibly other factors.”

Mental health is often cited as another cause of gun violence in America. According to the US Department of Justice, nearly all mass shooters in modern history had reached a state of crisis by the time they carried out their attack, but that state of crisis does not necessarily correlate to mental illness. Other factors contributing are legal problems, difficulty managing acute stress and a nihilistic worldview. John Yost, who holds a doctorate in social psychology, is a professor at John Carroll University. Yost said “Mental illness can be a contributing factor… but the vast majority of people with mental illness do not commit violent acts.” While mental illness does not indicate violence, there are other indicators that can help prevent gun violence. Notably, 48% of mass shooters in some way leaked their plans before carrying them out, offering a chance for intervention.

Among schools, universities are the least likely to suffer an active shooter event. That does not mean John Carroll is unprepared. Chief Jeffrey Daberko of JCUPD said “One of JCUPD’s missions is to prepare for an active shooter incident that hopefully never occurs.” Deberko detailed JCUPD’s precautions, including regular meetings with the University Heights Police Department to coordinate a potential response.

One precaution students may recognize is the JCU Alert System, which was used in January 2025 to inform students of a delayed start due to extreme weather. JCUPD also works with the university’s Threat Assessment Team, along with engaging in drills, both virtual and in-person. Daberko concluded, “JCUPD does its best to maintain a safe environment and we take this responsibility very seriously.”

The shooting at Annunciation has re-emphasized the danger and unpredictability of school shootings in America. In turn, many of America’s religious have turned to prayer. But as America’s gun violence epidemic shows no signs of slowing down, many are demanding a more thorough examination of the issue. Brother Matthew Wooters said “As Catholics we know we turn to God in prayer with broken hearts, but God expects us to act as well.”