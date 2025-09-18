Head to Head: “Thunderbolts” vs. “Fantastic Four”

Debuted by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the Fantastic Four (F4), consisting of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, was the Marvel superhero team that set the groundwork for all modern Marvel movies, meaning that “Thunderbolts*” may not be here without F4.

The characters that make up Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” are more than a team: they’re a family. A trend often seen in Marvel movies is the idea of family and, more specifically, siblings, like Loki and Thor or Wanda and Pietro. What’s unique about the Fantastic Four team, though, is that they are a family that worked together before turning into superhumans. They gained powers from going into space and experiencing a life-altering incident. The only exception is Ben (The Thing), who is a close friend of Dr. Richards, but is still treated as part of the family.

The adventures of Fantastic Four range from adventures through different dimensions, timelines, and galaxies to facing unique villains such as Galactus and Silver Surfer. What’s particularly special about the latest adaptation of the team is that it retells the storyline of the Fantastic Four. Set in the 1960s with a futuristic mood, the movie showed the team having to make moral decisions with high stakes. This set the tone for the people of Earth to look up to the team during times of danger, since digital media was mass produced compared to modern times. The team is also advertised heavily throughout their reality, seen as the idols and classic superheroes for young children to be obsessed with during the 60’s.

The debate between “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” and “Thunderbolts*” is which movie is better, through its message and presentations. “First Steps” is said to be a stand alone movie, while “Thunderbolts*” has many movies and shows that set up the plot. The Thunderbolts team is also made up of anti-heroes or villains pretending to be heroes, which makes the team unreliable and unstable, compared to Fantastic Four, which is a team of genuine heroes with a family bond.

“Thunderbolts*” has a message of self-acceptance and reaching out for help. The movie shows how people can change their lives to better themselves, or undergo experiences that change the way they perceive life. However, Fantastic Four has always put family first, despite all odds. For example, Johnny Storm was seen putting his life on the line to help his sister and the rest of the team. They stick together as family and work as one to face the challenges presented and, in the case of “First Steps,” save the world.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” and “Thunderbolts*” have their similarities and differences, making it hard to truly choose the better watch. With one movie representing the power of family (F4) and the other showing the power of friendship (Thunderbolts), viewers can resonate with both films and enjoy the cinematic experience.