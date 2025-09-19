Pete Williams talks politics and opportunities this fall

John Carroll University Pete Williams, JCU’s journalist-in-residence, will visit campus at the end of September to host a number of events for the Blue Streak community.

One of the many traditions that the John Carroll community has to look forward to every year are the two weeks in which Pete Williams, JCU’s journalist in residence, returns to campus to share his expertise as a highly knowledgeable and recognized journalist.

These weeks, known as “Pete Week,” are times where members in the campus community have the opportunity to gain insights and guidance from Williams’ in a variety of topics, including journalism, politics and the Meet the Press Fellowship.

This year, the first “Pete Week” will take place from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3. Information regarding the specifics of the weeks’ events can be found in an email sent out to the JCU community by the communications department. In short, the events of the week are as follows:

Monday, Sept. 29: Anchored in Truth: Navigating Political Media in a New Era

This event is open to the public and will be held in Donahue Auditorium in the Dolan Science Center from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

The talk will be moderated by JCU alumnus and Fox 8 News Anchor Joe Toohey ’10. NBC’s Justice and National Affairs Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell will also be present to discuss the current political climate.

This event is a unique opportunity for John Carroll students to witness three major figures in modern journalism discuss how to navigate the constantly shifting world of politics.

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Meet the Press Applicant Lunch and Networking Power Hour for Pre-Law Students

The lunch is open to students who are applying to the Meet the Press Fellowship. Students should utilize the link in the email to RSVP. The networking event is open to students interested in law and will be held in O’Malley Atrium from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 2: When Policy Meets the Press: Covering Trade, Tariffs, and Trump

The reception will be held in the Dolan Atrium from 6:30-7:00 p.m., with the presentation being held in the Donahue Auditorium after the reception.

Friday, Oct. 3: WJCU Radio Hour | World College Radio Day

Williams’ will be hosting from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Students especially are highly encouraged to take advantage of these incredible opportunities. As Dr. Brossman, head of the communications department, shared: “We’re blessed to have Pete Williams as our journalist-in-residence. A three-time Emmy Award winner and 11-time nominee, Pete brings unmatched expertise to JCU.”

“Whether students are interested in journalism, politics, the Supreme Court, national defense, justice, or building skills in interviewing, public relations, writing, or presenting themselves to millions of viewers, Pete has done it all – and now he’s sharing that experience with our students through public events, classes, and small-group lunches,” shared Brossman.

Interested students should reach out to the communications department with any questions.