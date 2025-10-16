Meet the candidates for University Heights Mayor

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan’s announcement that he would not seek a third term has ensured that a new mayor will take office next year. This incoming mayor will be given an opportunity to forge a new path for the city, but will also inherit many of its issues, from insufficient municipal buildings to the development of Bell Town Center and an often fraught relationship between the mayor’s office and city council. The Carroll News spoke to the three mayoral candidates about how they differ from each other and their plans for the city.

Michele Weiss

Of the three candidates, Michele Weiss has the most direct experience in the government of University Heights. Weiss has served as University Heights’ vice mayor since 2016. Weiss also leads the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland as chief financial officer and serves on several city committees. Prior to her position as vice mayor, Weiss served nine years as an at-large council representative. Weiss is a graduate of John Carroll University and formerly taught at the Boler College of Business.

Weiss’ time on the city council, as well as vice mayor, has been marked by her status as a republican in a strongly democratic area, along with her often public feud with Brennan. In December 2024, Brennan told The Carroll News that working with Weiss had been “years and years of obstruction and personal insult.”

Speaking on her goals for the city, Weiss said, “We need to re-unify the city. The rhetoric of the past few years by the current administration has divided the city. We need to remember the welcoming city that we are.” Brennan has been censured twice over “inappropriate language.”

Weiss plans to increase spending on infrastructure while focusing on fiscal responsibility. Weiss said, “Living within our means is essential.” Weiss also intends to continue updating Bell Tower Center, construct new municipal buildings and establish a more dynamic business sector in University Heights. Lastly, Weiss wishes to re-establish A Series of Discoveries, a program originally begun by Mayor Rothschild in 1996 to address diverse communities within University Heights.

On the difference between her and her opponents, Weiss said, “they have had no experience in leadership positions or budgeting… I have the knowledge and experience to get my vision completed.”

Chauncey Hutton

Chauncey Hutton is a resident of University Heights and a first-time political candidate running as a democrat. Hutton has previously worked in the private sector, a job which he says often intersects with city governments. At a forum on Sept. 11, Hutton said, “I do have a long track record of working with governments and making sure that we are moving the ball forward.”

Hutton emphasizes the importance of University Heights having a full-time mayor. All three candidates have pledged to work as mayor full-time.

Hutton hopes to keep the fire and police departments properly funded, improve infrastructure, especially roads, and focus on community spirit. Hutton told The Carroll News, “My vision for University Heights is one in which the mayor’s office and council work together to mirror the neighborliness we see in our residents.”

Hutton has been endorsed by the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and Brennan. Hutton said “Our city needs a fresh set of eyes, unencumbered by past grudges and focused full-time on the needs of all members of our community. I have no axe to grind, just 20 years of experience solving problems collaboratively.”

Philip Atkin

Philip Atkin is a 33-year resident of University Heights who previously ran for mayor in 2021. Atkin’s background is primarily in architecture, building and urban planning. Atkin attended architecture school at The University of Buffalo and holds a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from The University of Oregon. He is the president of Atkin Construction Corporation and has previously worked as an urban planner or consultant for areas ranging from Oregon to the Seneca Nation of Indians.

In University Heights, Atkin has served on the Infrastructure Committee. At the Sept. 11 forum, Atkin said, “I was fortunate to know the mayor a little bit and he appointed me to a couple of things … I monitor the infrastructure and I was able to get a very good understanding of it.”

Like his fellow candidates, Atkin highlights the need for new municipal buildings in University Heights. He emphasizes a desire to improve education in University Heights, supporting state vouchers for parents who are sending their students to private school. Atkin also proposes transforming a former YABI school building into a new police station.

Atkin believes University Heights’ tax rate is far too high and that not enough of that money goes toward the city. On his campaign website, Atkin states that University Heights residents deserve “a knowledgeable and capable mayor who utilizes the tools of city planning and zoning to resolve neighborhood problems.” Atkin did not respond to multiple requests to comment for this story.

The University Heights mayoral election will take place on Nov. 4, 2025. Brennan will complete his second term as mayor at the end of the year before passing the reins to his successor.