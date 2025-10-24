The news that keeps us Onward On!

From 18-wheelers to exposés: Mark Puente drives home the value of truth

Jacob Meyers, Campus Editor
Oct 24, 2025
Jacob Meyers
Mark Puente talks to students of John Carroll University and CLeveland State University on the importance of investigative journalism.

“In every story, your job is to seek truth, not to confirm your opinion,” investigative journalist Mark Puente told a room full of aspiring reporters at John Carroll University.

Puente, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist whose career has spanned The Plain Dealer, The Tampa Bay Times, The Baltimore Sun and The Los Angeles Times, stressed the importance of getting facts correct instead of publishing misinformation at the event hosted by the Society of Professionals’ JCU student chapter and the Cleveland pro chapter on Oct.13.. The discussion became an energetic forum where reporters confronted both the challenges and rewards of investigative journalism.

Puente drew on his own unconventional path, from long-haul truck driver to nationally recognized journalist, crediting CSU as the launchpad for his career. He reminded students that investigative reporting is rarely glamorous but always essential, requiring persistence, curiosity and a deep respect for fairness and accountability. He spoke candidly about the realities of the job: combing through endless records, facing legal pushback and navigating newsroom pressures. Puente also recalled waiting outside the courthouse for several days to speak with a judge who would not return his messages.

A few journalism students from CSU also attended the event and engaged in asking Puente questions about building community trust, structuring complex investigations and maintaining momentum amid deadlines. By the end of the talk, his message was clear: great journalism begins not with opinion, but with the relentless pursuit of truth.

Jacob Meyers is the Campus Editor for The Carroll News, originally from Parma, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in communication with a concentration in digital media and minoring in political science and leadership development. Outside the newsroom, Jacob volunteers on Heights Now at WJCU 88.7, contributes to JCU Studios and works as the Arts Assistant for the Department of Fine and Performing Arts. In his free time, he enjoys theater, supporting Cleveland sports teams and exploring local dining. He can be reached at [email protected].