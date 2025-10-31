WJCU stands its ground amid Ideastream rumors

John Carroll University’s student-run radio station, WJCU 88.7 FM, is reaffirming its independence after a recent statement on Ideastream Public Media’s “The Sound of Ideas” podcast suggested the station had been approached about a potential partnership or takeover by Ideastream.

WJCU General Manager Jasen Sokol emphasized that WJCU has the full backing of university leadership and remains dedicated to its mission of serving both students and the greater Cleveland community. “WJCU is fortunate to have strong support from John Carroll’s senior leadership. I know they are proud of our award-winning station and the outstanding work our students produce,” he said.

The situation follows the recent transition of Cleveland State University’s WCSB to Ideastream, prompting speculation about the future of other local college radio stations. On Oct. 20, Cleveland Rocks hosted an event at the Beachland Ballroom featuring members of WCSB, WJCU and WRUW, highlighting the unity and shared purpose of Cleveland’s college radio community.

Brent Brossmann, Ph.D., chair of the Tim Russert Department of Communication, underscored WJCU’s longstanding impact. “Since its founding in 1969, WJCU has been an essential part of John Carroll University,” Brossmann said. “It’s internationally recognized not only for its excellence as a college radio station, but for its unwavering commitment to community-based radio.”

WJCU continues to engage listeners through initiatives such as its annual Radiothon fundraiser and Blizzard Bash, both of which have set new records in recent years.