Runners can go the extra mile at the Footprints for Fatima

Hit the pavement running on Nov. 9th for the Footprints for Fatima 5k run and 1-mile walk hosted and sponsored by the Arrupe Social Justice Scholars of John Carroll University.

The Arrupe Social Justice Scholars is a Signature Program offered at JCU that allows students to earn a Peace, Justice and Human Rights minor while serving others through community-based engagement issues. Students involved take required courses such as Critical Social Justice, Advocacy and Action and Social Justice Research. After graduating from the program, students are expected to have learned intellectual development, active reflection, commitment to solidarity and advocacy.

The 5k race, equivalent to 3.10 miles, will be run as one large loop around the general neighborhood area around campus. Whether you’re an avid runner, walker or just looking to stay active, the Footprints for Fatima race is a way to connect with other students and faculty while also serving members of the community.

Vivian Rung ’26, a student director of the race, spoke about her experience in the Arrupe program. “This is my fourth year as part of the committee and second year as one of the lead student directors; however, this year the Fatima 5k is my advocacy project for my PJHR class as part of the Arrupe Scholars Program, which adds even more meaning to the work I’m doing behind the scenes,” said Rung.

She also discussed the significance of Footprints for Fatima. “The Footprints for Fatima 5k is an annual event hosted on campus to raise money for the Fatima Family Center, located in the Hough Neighborhood on the East Side of Cleveland. The money we raise will help fund meals for families during the holidays.” Aligning with the Jesuit mission of John Carroll, Rung is excited about the opportunity to make a difference in her community and learn more about social justice and service.

She credits being a student in the Arrupe Scholars Program as a key factor of success for planning Footprints for Fatima. “Learning about social justice initiatives and movements in class has benefited me in the process of planning this year’s race and I’m learning how to delegate responsibilities to create a more efficient outcome. With the help of Dr. JCB, Julia Arnold-Hess, Maddie Schade ‘26, Maddie Harrington ‘28 and Clare Fitz-Patrick ‘28, we are going to have a lot of success and I’m looking forward to seeing the end result!”

Interested participants can sign up here for the race. The event will be free for the first 20 JCUFit members and all Fatima members. Family pricing (2 adults and all their children 10 and under) is $50, general population is $30 and college students can participate for a discounted price of $10. Check-in will be at 8 a.m. at the St. Ignatius Hall Clock Tower on Administration Drive and will also serve as the start and finish of the race. A link to the course map can be found here.