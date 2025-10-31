The recent developments of the JCU presidential search

The search for John Carroll University’s 27th president has been underway and is on schedule according to the original plan. On Oct.16, the John Carroll Board of Directors sent a campus-wide email informing students and faculty/staff that everything for the search has been going to plan.

“The recruitment of John Carroll University’s next president continues to gain momentum, and I am pleased to report that we remain on schedule for a new president to be announced by the end of 2025,” said Bill Donnelly ‘83, JCU Board of Directors Co-Chair, in the recently shared statement.

After President Alan Miciak announced his intended retirement at the conclusion of the 2025-2026 academic year, WittKieffer, a global executive search firm specializing in leadership, was hired by the university to assist with the search. The link to apply to be the president of JCU was posted on their website, in which all application, nomination and inquiry materials had to be submitted by Sept. 1.

“We were gratified to see a robust pool of candidate applications and extended invitations to a short list of compelling candidates for first-round interviews,” Donnelly said in the update. “After those interviews, the committee identified a small group of candidates to invite to confidential in-person interviews.” Those occurred some time in late October.

Based on the results of these interviews, a select few candidates will be invited for a visit to JCU in November, where they will meet with members outside of the search committee.

The application description on WittKieffer’s website states that “[Miciak’s] successor will step into a university with an already extensive national reach and will have the opportunity to continue growing the institution’s brand as a means to expand its geographic reach. The next president will be called to build on this foundation of success, leading with vision, mission-centered conviction and a collaborative spirit during one of the most exciting chapters in John Carroll’s storied history.”

Brent Brossmann, Ph.D., chair of the Tim Russert Department of Communication, hopes the next president of JCU will have the strategic vision to advance the university with its plan to go national, as well as value and foster the Jesuit tradition.

“In these difficult times for higher education, the options are to grow and thrive or fall to the side,” Brossmann told The Carroll News. “Universities that prioritize cutting and triaging are not likely to survive. They need to be excellent at communicating, both at every level of the university, but even more importantly, with the world outside JCU.”

Brossmann believes a person could be a successful president at a different type of institution, but not thrive at JCU.

“[They] need to understand that universities are not businesses,” he said. “We are not immune to fiscal realities, but running a university without recognizing that our primary mission includes helping young people develop fully will destroy it. Those are some of the important qualities I think our new president must possess.”

Naomi Sigg, vice president for student experience and campus belonging, shared her perspective on the skills and qualifications that are important for a university president.

For example, a successful leader should enhance retention, belonging and the overall student experience. In addition, Jesuit values should be integrated into actionable programs that foster holistic education and service. Also, the next president should excel in storytelling and brand leadership, as well as communicating in a way that strengthens pride and engagement.

Sigg also believes that a university president should build collaborative partnerships across campus divisions to create a student-centered environment. Inclusivity and equity need to be present to ensure transformative outcomes for diverse students. Lastly, mission-driven goals should be aligned with fiscal responsibility and transparent leadership.

“The committee is pleased with the quality of the candidates and their preparation for the process,” said Donnelly. “All have shown a deep degree of enthusiasm for the opportunity and we are confident that we will find the next great president of JCU.”

Brossmann told The Carroll News, “I am optimistic that those who are actively seeking our next president will get this right.”

The Carroll News requested more details about the status of the presidential search, but was informed that most of the process will be kept confidential among the diverse committee of JCU faculty, staff and members of the Board of Chairs.