The current status of the JCU Gateway North construction

After John Carroll students and faculty/staff wrapped up the 2024-2025 academic year, crews immediately moved in to break ground for the Gateway North construction. Since then, significant progress with the project has been made.

JCUPD Chief Jeffrey Daberko said that it is estimated to be completed in Jan. 2027. It will have spaces designated for students, a Trader Joe’s, other retail facilities and restaurants on the first floor. The other four stories will have 99 apartments, along with 355 beds.

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan recently told the Cleveland Jewish News that the ground on the construction site was leveled with dirt, with gravel and equipment placed on site. In addition to a BP gas station that was torn down before the start of this project, a Mr. Tire Auto Service Center, 65-space commuter parking lot and 11 houses were demolished to allow room for the new property.

The building process is set to be quick, starting with the installation of walls, floors and ceilings. After that, the established businesses will begin assembly. From there, the floors containing student apartments will be furnished. Aside from Trader Joe’s, it is unknown what businesses are coming to Gateway North.

“John Carroll is also in negotiations with several prospective tenants and there are a number of businesses that are interested, but the rest of the space is still open for consideration,” Brennan told Cleveland Jewish News. “There’s 28,000 square feet of total retail space that will be there, about half of which will be taken up by [a Trader Joe’s,] so the rest of it is available for businesses to make their case for why they should be part of Gateway North.”

Even though the initial prediction was for the apartments to be ready for the spring 2026 semester, the Office of Residence Life is anticipating for them to be available for JCU residents in fall 2027, with priority going to juniors and seniors.

“Room and board costs have not been determined at this time for the Gateway North project,” said Kyle Wolfe, director of JCU Residence Life. “The Office of Residence Life is excited to add the Gateway North project to our list of university-sponsored housing options and we hope that our students are just as excited.”

In a joint statement by JCU Parking Coordinator Christina Dorazio and Daberko, “There will be a lot [of] parking for the students living in the apartments. We do not have any final numbers and things are still in the works and could change at any time.”

According to the parking outline on the University Heights planning commission presentation, 186 spaces will be required in order to accommodate customers visiting the businesses on the first floor. A minimum of 224 spaces will be available to students residing in the complex to ensure that there will still be parking for outsiders visiting retail.

“The Gateway North project is not only the gateway to John Carroll University, but it’s the gateway to University Heights,” JCU President Alan Miciak told Cleveland Jewish News. “There will be exciting neighborhood amenities for the community to enjoy. The project will contribute to the university’s momentum and growth as well as the long term prosperity of our home, University Heights.”

The Carroll News reached out to the project manager of Gateway North several times regarding specific developments of the construction process, but did not hear back.