John Carroll graduate files to run for Governor of Ohio

While most Ohio Democrats are focused on locating a candidate for the vacant Senate seat in 2022, one Democrat, John Cranley, mayor of Cincinnati and graduate of John Carroll, has entered the Ohio gubernatorial race in 2022.

Cranley graduated in 1996 from John Carroll University magna cum laude with a degree in Philosophy and Political Science. During his time at John Carroll, he served twice as student body president. Following graduation, he moved on to earn his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

Though this will be Cranley’s first statewide race, he has won more than his fair share of elections. After serving as a Cincinnati city councilman from 2000 to 2009, Cranley ran unsuccessfully against Rep. Steve Chabot of Cincinnati twice. Finally, in 2013, he defeated Roxanne Qualls for mayor of Cincinnati and won re-election in 2017. The races, however, were very competitive.

“John has the advantage of having been in a number of tough campaigns, sometimes as the underdog,” said former Ohio Democratic Party leader David Pepper according to Cincinnati.com, adding that all previous campaigns had a similar tune. “No one’s going to out-hustle him.”

In an interview with Cleveland.com, Cranley mentioned that he has “more than $500,000 in a state campaign account.” In comparison, his campaign account contains more money than all but one 2018 Democratic hopeful had on hand by mid-2017, according to Cincinnati.com.

In addition to having early money figured out, Cranley has also honed in on a central message. “If I run, my theme will be jobs, jobs and more jobs,” Cranley said in a statement. “For too long the one-party corrupt rule of Republicans has meant higher taxes and less jobs for the vast majority of Ohioans.”

Another John Carroll graduate, Olivia Shackleton ‘20 commented, “It’s really inspiring to see John Carroll alumni trying to make an impact in our state politics.”