Balance or Extremity

While some people consider life to be a metaphorical roller coaster, I see it as more of a plateau with a hill every now and then.

Sometimes I think this perspective comes from my zodiac sign. I am a Libra, notorious for valuing balance and harmony. Other times, I think my mindset is caused by the constant cycle of abrupt highs and lows in life.

I don’t necessarily see the world as black and white, but I do notice a certain pattern. When the going is good, it will soon be the contrary. Sure, there are periods of time where life just glides, and I feel content and appreciative. However, I am particularly hesitant when the stars seem to align too closely. Maybe I am just cynical, but without hesitation, I am soon humbled by the universe with a certain bad something.

But the converse is also true. Whenever I am in a bad spot, like a creative block or a general rut, I feel a certain sense of relief knowing that, soon, the negativity will end. When anything sounds better than your current situation, it is not hard to imagine that a more pleasant situation exists.

All this considered, I have been thinking about how similar the two extremities are.

Extreme happiness provokes a deep emotion that causes you to smile at yourself in the mirror for no reason and actually enjoy waking up at 6:30 a.m. to work out — yes this was a recent, short-lived phase of mine. Nonetheless, during this spell of positivity, I am in a state of mind where I look at life as if it were a tangible being. The complexities of life and all its goodness stare back at me as I count my blessings and write down my nightly affirmations. I have something to be thankful for.

On the other hand, feeling extremely down causes anyone to ache deeply. During these moments, I may feel strong emotions or none at all. Either way, I am taking a minute to examine my life, just like when experiencing great good. I question the way things are, and I work towards making them different. I have something — a more content state — to strive for.

So this all raises the question, would you prefer to glide along the plateau, feeling content at all times? Or would you prefer to experience the intensities of each extreme during the bumps?