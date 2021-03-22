Streaks of the Week: March 18 – March 20

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Football: Sophomore, Brennan Fugh

Despite the loss to Mount Union, Fugh exploded onto the scene with 10 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. This marked the first time that a JCU player had 10 or more receptions and over 100 yards in a game since JCU’s all-time leading receiver Marshall Howell did it back in the season opener against St. Vincent on Sept. 5, 2015.

Men’s Soccer: Senior, Will Turrittin

In a 5-0 home-opening win over Capital on March 21, Turrittin aided his team by scoring two penalty kick goals. With the Wenzler family in attendance after the late Chris Wenzler was honored during the pregame, the senior captain pointed to them and held up a heart signifying his love and appreciation for the family after his first goal.

Volleyball: Freshman, Jen Follmer

Follmer has really started to make a name for herself as a mainstay in the Blue Streaks lineup. Throughout the four wins last week, the freshman registered a combined 45 kills while playing in all 16 sets. This marks the first time John Carroll has won four straight OAC matches since 2014.

Baseball: Senior, Sam Heaton

Heaton did not disappoint in the team’s home-opening doubleheader against Capital on Saturday, March 20. The senior leadoff hitter had two home runs in back-to-back innings during the 13-0 victory in the first game and hit 6-13 throughout the entire weekend series with six runs scored and five RBIs.

Softball: Junior, Mallory Stonebraker

Stonebraker had a memorable performance in a big 10-2 victory on Sunday, March 21, against Capital. Both of the junior’s hits during the second game were home runs while adding three RBIs. The feat also marked the first home runs of her career.