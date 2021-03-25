Beauty trends sprouting this spring

Check out Staff Reporter Nasya Stevenson’s list of beauty trends we can expect to see hopping off the runway and sprouting up this spring.

The New York Fashion Week spring and summer collections debuted in the September 2020 shows. Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, face masks have become a necessity. Unlike trends of the past, masks have been incorporated into the fashion collections.

Makeup artists recognize face masks as current necessities, so they have created solutions in beauty looks to work around them. As the world adapts, so does beauty and fashion. Here are four mask-friendly spring beauty trends fresh off the catwalk:

Sun-kissed skin

Vogue noticed the models for the Jason Wu show illuminated freckled cheeks as they strutted down the runway. According to makeup artist Erin Parsons, “A cheery solution to the lack of vitamin D in lockdown, ‘fleckles,’ as she likes to call them, have also taken off on TikTok and can be easily achieved with a special freckle tool or by dotting on pigment and tapping a Q-tip over it to blend it out.” Fleckles, or fake freckles, are dashed over the nose and cheeks to create a sun-kissed effect. A few fleckles on fresh, glowing skin is a popular trend this spring.

Bold eyes

Colored mascara, bold eye shadow and eyeliner are trending this spring. Since everyone is expected to wear face masks, a person’s eyes are the focal point visible to others. Applying bold color makes the eyes pop and draws attention. Allure unveiled how Eckhaus Latta models wore a burst of bright color eye shadow done by makeup artist Keri Blair. To create a bold makeup look, apply a vibrant eye shadow like blue, green, orange or pink. Then use the technique of smearing eyeshadow onto your eyelids rather than with a brush. This technique can be done using your fingertip on the inner and outer corners of your eyes.

Florals

Models from the Anna Sui show wore understated, minimalistic makeup. This year, their faces featured delicate, painted flowers. According to Byrdie, makeup artist Pat McGrath was the mastermind behind it all. He chose a “no makeup” look, then included dainty flower designs near the eyes to emphasize the facial features. The Rodarte show introduced florals contrasting Anna Sui’s way. Instead of placing flowers on the face, hairstylist Rachel Lee had models wear flowers in their hair for the show. Lee says, “The wave and texture was created with the idea that softness is powerful.”

Nailed it

Oprah Magazine has chosen the best range of nail colors to keep your fingers perfectly polished during the season. One popular color is a bright raspberry that suits fair and dark skin. In addition, the nail polish selection includes popular brands, such as Essie, OPI and China Glaze. KISS Brand Ambassador Gina Edwards described on Byrdie how star designs can make nails look “heavenly.” Adding a matching mask can create a powerful combination. Christian Cowan’s NYFW show presented punk-inspired manicures that matched the collection’s theme. The show’s nail artist Mar y Sol Inzerillo credits Lil Nas X as inspiration for each manicure.