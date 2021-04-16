Five tips on smart travel for college students

In the middle of spring break season and as summer approaches, students are itching to get out of their local area, but this does not come without risk. Although John Carroll University has announced that students are eligible to be vaccinated, only around 20% of the U.S. population is currently vaccinated. To stop the spread of COVID-19, here are five travel tips for safe and affordable vacations for students:

Travel Tip 1: CDC Guidelines for All Travelers

Check the current CDC guidelines for travel recommendations. The website recommends that all those who plan to travel wear a mask at all times, especially in any type of public transportation. People should stay six feet apart, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer as much as possible. It is important for travelers to keep in mind that there are people who have not had the opportunity to receive the vaccine depending on their location.

Travel Tip 2: CDC Guidelines for People Not Vaccinated

For those travelers who have not been vaccinated yet, the CDC recommends additional precautions. The first recommendation is getting a COVID-19 test one to three days before traveling to avoid exposing people who are on the trip. The CDC also recommends getting a COVID-19 test three to five days after traveling along with quarantining for seven days. If a traveler does not want to be tested, they should stay home 10 days after traveling. Those who have not received the vaccine should also avoid people who are high risk for 14 days.

Travel Tip 3: Try a Staycation

You don’t need to leave your city to get out of the house for some adventures. During a staycation, people stay in their own homes but visit new areas in their hometown. There are countless ways to discover new places, such as looking up hidden places in your area or asking friends and family for recommendations. Staycations allow you to save money and get out of the house!

Travel Tip 4: Find a Secluded Location

For those who love to get outdoors, finding a secluded place is your best bet during the pandemic. In the past few weeks, college students have traveled to the typical, Floridia spring break locations, which puts many people in danger. Locals in these cities are concerned for their health and overwhelmed by the tourists. To protect those in the community you visit and your travel group, try to travel to an area with fewer tourists. Cheap and affordable Airbnb locations across the country allow students to discover new hidden gems, even close to home. With a little digging, students can find exciting new places while staying COVID-19 safe.

Travel Tip 5: Take a Road Trip

A road trip is the safest way to travel for college students. Travelers can take turns filling up the gas tank to make travel costs lower. Road trips are great ways to bond with those you are traveling with by sharing interests and stories during the ride. Road trips can also allow more freedom to make a spontaneous new stop that may not have been on your original road map.