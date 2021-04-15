Meet JCU’s New Title IX Coordinator

Dan Fotoples was hired as John Carroll’s newest Title IX officer on March 18. As the Title IX officer, Fotoples works to ensure students and members of the community that they have access to the necessary resources in cases of sexual and interpersonal violence.

Title IX is a civil rights law that was passed in the U.S. as an amendment to the Higher Education Act. The law states that, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance” According to John Carroll, Title IX is implemented to ensure that all students are educated in a nondiscriminatory and safe environment.

Fotoples graduated from John Carroll in 2010 and went on to earn his law degree from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. Shortly after, Fotoples realized he wanted to be an educator. As the Title IX coordinator, Fotoples oversees Title IX policy, keeps regulations up to date and ensures that all regulations and formalities comply with federal laws under Title IX.

Another part of this job is filing reports made on campus, keeping in touch with those who have expereinced sexual harassment and violence and providing students with resources.

Next year, Fotoples hopes to hold training sessions around campus to address sexual harassment and violence. By having conversations about these subjects, Fotoples wants students and community members to be aware of Title IX policies.

“I can offer support for students. A lot of times students are nervous to file a report because they don’t know what’s going to happen, but I am someone students can talk to,” said Fotoples.

Fotoples clarified that unless there is a safety issue for the larger community, he is simply someone struggling students can turn to for guidance and resources. Furthermore, as the Title IX coordinator, Fotoples explained that his duty is to take or not to take whichever actions victimized students want to proceed with given the circumstances and conditions.

“The policies I oversee can be really complicated and complex. They are important but can be challenging to understand. I am here to break that down for students and to be the expert on the policy to help folks understand. I want to help folks,” said Fotoples.

“There are a lot of obstacles [involved with Title IX], some legal and policy-based, and others are cultural and behavioral-based. As a Title IX coordinator and educator, I want to overcome those obstacles to create a more equitable campus and community,” Fotoples told The Carroll News.

Title IX also resources that students can fall back on once they enter into the workplace.

“My biggest thing is that I want students to understand I am here to help them regardless of why they are interacting with me. I am a neutral person who implements policy. Regardless of why someone would come and talk to me, I want to help them in whatever way I can.”

Fotoples encourages students to contact him even in hypothetical situations. If a student wants resources or guidance but might not want to report a specific incident, Fotoples welcomes students to talk to him in hypothetical terms, which won’t result in an official report being made.

“I was a student on this campus, and I am familiar with some of the obstacles that come with reporting and seeking out resources. I am hoping to overcome that and help students to understand I am here to help, and I am going to do as much I can to help them,” Fotoples said.