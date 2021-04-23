TJ Lindstrom selected editor-in-chief of The Carroll News

The Carroll News has selected former Opinion editor TJ Lindstrom as the editor-in-chief for the 2020-2021 school year.

Lindstrom began writing for The Carroll News his first semester at John Carroll, and he was chosen for the position of Opinion editor at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. In that position, he oversaw the publication of hard-hitting commentary on the issues facing JCU and the broader community.

“I’ve always been enthusiastic about writing, for as long as I can remember,” Lindstrom said. “It’s an important part of me, so I was delighted to put that passion to use in the Opinion section. And now I am thrilled to continue that work as editor-in-chief.”

A Political Science and Data Science double major, Lindstrom is a passionate learner and admitted news junkie. He hopes to use these passions and skills to manage the paper and advance its mission.

“I view The Carroll News as a central part of the JCU community –– a place for the whole community to stay informed and discuss the issues that matter,” Lindstrom remarked. “I take my position at the paper very seriously and plan to do all that I can to make The Carroll News the best it can be. I’ve enjoyed my time at The Carroll News immensely, so I’m excited to give a little back and work with the whole staff to continue the remarkable legacy of the paper.”

Lindstrom is thankful for the paper’s previous editorial leadership. “They’ve taught me everything I know about journalism, so I’m confident that, with the help of the new staff, we can continue the important work they’ve done,” he said.

Lindstrom will be joined by Managing Editor Nick Sack, the former World section editor and a Political Science major.

“I’m super excited to carry on the legacy of Sophia Maltese and Josie Schuman,” Sack said. “They’ve been some of my best friends in The Carroll News, and I hope that we can carry on their vision for the paper. I think we have a great team of editors this upcoming year, and I look forward to promoting their success!”

Together, Lindstrom and Sack hope to carry the momentum of The Carroll News’ online presence and further explore multimedia journalism.