String of celebrities announce interest in political office

In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women’s March in Los Angeles. In her four days as a candidate for California governor, Jenner had a twitter spat with a Democratic congressman, unveiled a website to sell campaign coffee mugs and swag and was photographed with a startup business owner.

Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian and reality TV star, is the latest celebrity to announce an interest in running for political office. She expressed a desire to run for California’s governor in a likely recall election later this year.

Jenner, a Republican, announced her candidacy on her website after filing paperwork in Los Angeles County on April 23. Her campaign would be one of the largest ever conducted by a transgender person in the U.S. according to CNN.

She is not the only celebrity that has expressed an interest in office-seeking as of recently. Actor Matthew McConaughey floated the idea of running for governor of Texas on “The Balanced Voice,” a podcast. McConaughey told host Rania Mankarious that running for governor would be a “true consideration.”

“What is my leadership role?” McConaughey said. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?”

Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has also flirted with the idea of running for president.

“I do have that goal to unite our country, and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that,” Johnson said in an interview with the Today Show.

According to Newsweek, a poll released by Piplsay reported that 46% of U.S. citizens would support Johnson’s campaign. The same poll also found that 29% of U.S. citizens would support both Johnson for president as well as McConaughey for governor of Texas.

In response to an article by Newsweek, Johnson tweeted the following: