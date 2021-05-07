Spring semester finale playlist

To celebrate the mighty highs and lows of the spring semester, let this playlist serve as your victory lap through finals week. It has been a stressful time for everyone, so some cheerful beats and chanting optimism are much needed. Let the credits roll!

“Shake It Out” by Florence + The Machine “Mind Over Matter” by Young the Giant “Yes I’m Changing” by Tame Impala “All These Things That I’ve Done” by The Killers “Feel Again” by OneRepublic “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes “Golden” by Harry Styles “SUPERBLOOM” by MisterWives “Till Forever Falls Apart” by Ashe, FINNEAS “Smile” by Mikky Ekko “Cough Syrup” by Young the Giant “The Weight” by The Band “Going Up The Country” by Canned Heat “Hold On” by Alabama Shakes “Nellie” by Dr. Dog “chinatown (feat. Bruce Springsteen)” by Bleachers, Bruce Springsteen “Space Cadet” by The Technicolors “Cherub” by Ball Park Music “Elephant Gun” by Beirut “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)” by John Lennon, Yoko Ono “Song For The Sold” by Kishi Bashi “New Slang (When You Notice The Stripes)” by The Shins “Summer” by Mumm-ra “Outro” by M83