Spring semester finale playlist

Kaitlin Ryan, Arts & Life Editor
May 7, 2021

To celebrate the mighty highs and lows of the spring semester, let this playlist serve as your victory lap through finals week. It has been a stressful time for everyone, so some cheerful beats and chanting optimism are much needed. Let the credits roll!

  1. “Shake It Out” by Florence + The Machine
  2. “Mind Over Matter” by Young the Giant
  3. “Yes I’m Changing” by Tame Impala
  4. “All These Things That I’ve Done” by The Killers
  5. “Feel Again” by OneRepublic
  6. “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves
  7. “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes
  8. “Golden” by Harry Styles
  9. “SUPERBLOOM” by MisterWives
  10. “Till Forever Falls Apart” by Ashe, FINNEAS
  11. “Smile” by Mikky Ekko
  12. “Cough Syrup” by Young the Giant
  13. “The Weight” by The Band
  14. “Going Up The Country” by Canned Heat
  15. “Hold On” by Alabama Shakes
  16. “Nellie” by Dr. Dog
  17. “chinatown (feat. Bruce Springsteen)” by Bleachers, Bruce Springsteen
  18. “Space Cadet” by The Technicolors
  19. “Cherub” by Ball Park Music
  20. “Elephant Gun” by Beirut
  21. “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)” by John Lennon, Yoko Ono
  22. “Song For The Sold” by Kishi Bashi
  23. “New Slang (When You Notice The Stripes)” by The Shins
  24. “Summer” by Mumm-ra
  25. “Outro” by M83