Oscars red carpet fashion review

Several actors and actresses went for gold by dressing like the Oscar award itself as they made their grand entrance on the red carpet Sunday, April 25, for the 2021 Academy Awards. Some appearances included Leslie Odom Jr., Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Amanda Seyfried, Colman Domingo and Regina King. In case you’ve missed it, here’s my review of their looks:

Leslie Odom Jr.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. shined in a double-breasted, gold Brioni suit. Page Six Style says, “The star has been one of this year’s standouts on the red carpet, with the help of stylist Avo Yermagyan.” Odom Jr. accessorized his metallic suit with an Omega watch from the Constellations Gents’ collection and an 18-karat gold Panthère de Cartier ring. He also participated in the gold theme on this year’s red carpet along with other favored looks from Carey Mulligan and Andra Day.

Zendaya

Alanna Sciolo ‘23 said, “My favorite look was Zendaya’s! I love the color yellow on her and the cut of the dress was perfect for her and very flattering!” The strapless canary yellow dress was designed by Valentino. According to People, “The actress amped up the look with over 183 carats of yellow diamond Bulgari jewels from the label’s new Magnifica collection, launching later this summer.” Zendaya’s jewelry paired with the dress, including a brooch and tassel collar necklace, two diamond rings — one yellow and the other white emerald shaped — and yellow, pear-shaped diamond drop earrings. Her stylist, Law Roach, shared a throwback picture on Instagram of Cher wearing a yellow jumpsuit from the 1970s on “The Sonny and Cher Show.” The jumpsuit was similar to the neon dress and the inspiration behind Zendaya’s look.

Margot Robbie

“Suicide Squad” actor Margot Robbie glistened in a silver foil floral-covered black lace Chanel mermaid dress. Robbie’s accessories included the Voie Lactée ring and Coco Crush rings from Chanel Fine jewelry. She also had a black embellished Chanel clutch. Kate Young is credited as Robbie’s stylist. “She wore an ennobled lace dress from the Chanel Fall-Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection, imagined by Virginie Viard,” Chanel included in their caption on an Instagram post.

Amanda Seyfried

“On Sundays, we match the red carpet,” Instyle says. “Mean Girls” star Amanda Seyfried, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, wore a strapless Giorgio Armani Privé scarlet red tulle dress that clinched her waist and puffed out at the bottom. Yellow double drop halo diamond earrings, Black label diamond bangles and a yellow diamond ring by Forevermark were Seyfried’s choices of jewelry.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo from HBO’s “Euphoria” flared a hot pink Versace suit along with black Christian Louboutin shoes. “The suit is adorned with gold buttons and 4,500 Swarovski crystals and sequins down the jacket and shirt,” according to Popsugar. Wayman and Micah were the credited stylists behind his Oscars outfit. Domingo also accessorized with David Yurman jewels.

Regina King

“227” star Regina King stunned in a custom crystal-encrusted striped v neckline cornflower blue Louis Vuitton dress by designer Nicolas Ghesquière. The dramatic winged shoulder, modern “Cinderella” dress was a record-breaker in the Vuitton house for the number of Swarovski crystals used. “With 62,000 sequins, 3,900 pale sparkling stones, 4,500 in darker tones, and 80 meters of chain stitching, the look is a museum-worthy fashion spectacle — precisely what Bannerman and McDonald had in mind,” Vogue says. Wayman and Micah were King’s stylists as well. King wore all diamond jewelry by Forevermark, just as Seyfried did. The jewelry included the Asscher-cut diamond drop earrings, their new Avaanti Collection diamond stud earrings, a diamond bracelet and diamond rings.

For more Oscar looks, visit Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, or Vanity Fair.