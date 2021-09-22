Streaks of the Week: Sept. 17 – 19

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Football: Senior Demerius Goodwin

Coming off a tough loss to Washington & Jefferson, the Blue Streaks needed an offensive spark. Goodwin was happy to provide the spark as he rushed for a career-high 192 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-17 win over Otterbein, including 152 yards in the first half alone.

Women’s Soccer: Senior Brittany Dufalla

Dufalla is the engine that makes the Blue Streaks offense go, as she recorded her third two-goal game of the season in a 3-3 tie on senior day last Saturday against Ohio Wesleyan. The senior has now moved into 10th place all-time in goals scored with 21, tying JCU Hall of Famers Thea Consler and Danielle Sluga.

Women’s Soccer: Junior Lauren Gumney

Primarily a defender, Gumeny provided some offense for the Blue Streaks on Saturday as she scored her first career goal in what was her first start of the season. The junior played all 110 minutes and was a primary starter during her freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Men’s Cross Country: Junior Alex Phillip

Phillip made a statement as one of the best runners in NCAA Division III last Friday at the All-Ohio Championships. The junior came in first place with a time of 24:52.1 in the 8K race in a field with Division I, II, and III runners. Overall, the Blue Streaks finished third, only behind Miami of Ohio (Division I) and Walsh University (Division II).

Volleyball: Seniors Cassi Calamunci and Ally Bartolone

For the last four seasons, the duo of Calamunci and Bartolone has been the bread and butter for JCU offensively. Despite a 3-1 loss to Geneva on Friday, the seniors hit career milestones statistically as Calamunci became just the 10th Blue Streak ever to record 1,000 kills, and Bartolone became the eighth player to eclipse 2,000 assists.